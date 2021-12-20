Just when we thought we’d completely stopped caring about the stars of Married At First Sight 2021 as we gear up for a new MAFS cast next year, Bryce Ruthven and Sam Carraro had a public punch on and suddenly we’re invested again.

It all kicked off at the Whatever It Takes charity boxing match on Friday night, which Carraro was taking part in.

Apparently after Carraro’s victorious bout words were exchanged between he and Ruthven, who attended as a spectator, and a scuffle ensued. You can read all about the scrap right here.

A few days on from the drama and this pair can’t stop trading little blows, except rather than half-assed slaps they’ve resorted to doing it on social media, as is tradition.

In summary, so you don’t have to waste too much brainpower thinking about these people, Sam Carraro came out (verbally) swinging first, according to the Herald Sun, who quote the MAFS star as saying: “I’m not his friend and he had no reason to be at a fight night. He has two young kids. What was he even doing there?”

The Herald Sun also says that Carraro called Ruthven a “narcissist” before apparently adding: “Bryce is just full of shit. It’s that simple.”

Ruthven then took to social media to defend this slight upon his parenting in a video he posted to TikTok, in which he does most of the talking while his fianceé (and mother of his twins Levi and Tate) Melissa Rawson nods supportively in the background.

He helpfully explained what caused things to kick off, saying:

“[Sam] was saying all this stuff ‘fucken Gonzo, fucken Bryce, pussy’ all this stuff, wanting to fight. I’ve never wanted to fight the guy. I’ve got zero interest in a boxing match. I’m a lover not a fighter, I’m just more interested in my partner and my twin boys,” the MAFS star said in the vid, before adding:

“I called him a flog. I don’t think there is anything wrong with calling him a flog. People around us were calling him much worse and then he came off [into the crowd] and made a bit of a comment to us and I basically said ‘mate, you are a flog, no one likes ya, jog on.”

While we can’t deny that calling Sam Carraro a “flog” was maybe warranted, it’s a bit of a pot kettle black situation, isn’t it?

Regardless, it’s quite an entertaining little pre-Xmas treat. Apparently Carraro is going to be a guest on spicy podcast So Dramatic this week, so we are low-key keen for the shots to keep firing there too.