I am actually confused that anyone still recognises the names of Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson. They were on Married At First Sight 2021, however, the rule of dumb (intentional) is that once a new season full of new contestants arrive, we forget the old ones.

But Bryce and Melissa have found ways to stay relevant, like still being together even though he once disregarded her for not being a blue-eyed human. No, literally. He wanted a woman with blue eyes.

Last night Channel 7 aired 7News Spotlight: The Fame Game, a show about the rise and fall of fame and featuring what could very well be Married At First Sight‘s least-favourite couple – ever.

Alongside them were prominent names from further back in the television landscape, including former Sale Of The Century quiz show host Tony Barber, Perfect Match host Gregg Evans and soapie star Rowena Wallace, as well as some more recent faces including Brynne Edelsten and The Biggest Loser‘s Ajay Rochester.

But according to the Sydney Morning Herald, the TV veterans were a bit off it after they found out they’d be on the show with these somewhat newcomers. The publication reported that Bryce and Melissa were also put up in more bougie hotels, even though everyone was paid roughly the same amount to be on the show (a thousand dollars). It looks like Bryce and Melissa had their twins in tow, so maybe there’s a justified reason for the nicer room?