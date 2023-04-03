MAFS is over! Au revoir! Arrivederci!
‘Twas an accountability-filled finale. MAFS expert John Aiken scolded ocean
fucker lover Dan for treating his objectively gorgeous on-screen wife Sandy like shit.
Lyndall was forced to watch all the beautiful, happy moments she shared with Cam before he developed a cuddle allergy. Alyssa apologised to Duncan after realising some of her actions may have been hurtful.
And we, the poor schlubs who have devoted our lives to MAFS for the past few months, had to relive the DickTime situation between Anko Fabio and Tassie Devil Tayla.
MAFS expert Mel Schilling told Anko Fabz she saw something at the dinner party that she wanted to discuss with him. Without skipping a beat, he said: “That I got me dick out?”
The internet vomited. The bile was off the charts. But then Mel told him that was not, in fact, the topic of conversation she wanted to pursue and thanked him for sharing.
Folks agreed it was stunning. Divine. Get ’em, babes.
YES MEL TELL HIM HAHAHA #mafs #mafsau— cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) April 3, 2023
The experts are delivering! #mafs #MAFSAU— Bbbeck (@bbbeckb) April 3, 2023
Cam: “I got me dick out”— josh’s pyjamas (@beggywilliamz) April 3, 2023
John: #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/cNyHNCcyJh
“I got me dick out at a nightclub.”— Poppy (@Poppy45854074) April 3, 2023
“That wasn’t my question but thanks for sharing.”
HOLY SHIT MEL, GET ‘IM #mafsau #mafs pic.twitter.com/yehL7opJJC
I’m so glad the experts asked “why” the FaceTime bc you could truely see Cam shitting bricks #MAFSAU #MAFS— Amber Erin 🧸 (@ambiibambi24) April 3, 2023
Mel then asked the Tassie Devil about her relationship with Anko Fabio and everything she said was just, like, one extended fart noise. They’re just mates, nothing untoward happened, it was just a bit of cock and balls in the club caught on camera, and so on and so forth.
She explained how she lives in Tassie and he’s in the Northern Territory, and nothing has happened … YET.
Y.E.T.
MAFS fans could not believe what they just saw. The gal truly gone done goofed. Absolutely buckled under the pressure like a soufflé collapsing in a sweaty oven.
oh tayla just messed up major time #mafs #mafsau— cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) April 3, 2023
Another hard watch tayla thanks #mafs #mafsau— Shakira Holmes 🍂🧋 (@roseetea) April 3, 2023
April 3, 2023
tayla: #MAFS #MAFSAU #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedAtFirstSightAU pic.twitter.com/3HkK3wHY36— livi🍩✨🏳️🌈(she/her) (@liviscritchley) April 3, 2023
Oh Tayla…#mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/geez83IKia— Ultra Tea Time (@UltraTeaTime) April 3, 2023
Tayla casually dropping grenades like leaving a fart in a packed elevator and getting off the next floor #MAFSAU #MAFS— Scotty doesn’t know (@HamstringAware1) April 3, 2023
Others were convinced this was all part of her master plan and she knew exactly what she was doing by saying “… yet!”
Tayla knows exactly what she's doing. This childish "oopsie" attitude is so cringeworthy #MAFS #MAFSAU— Slabberin (@slabberin) April 3, 2023
i don’t believe for one second that tayla ‘accidentally’ let that slip. she’s manipulative and knows exactly what she’s doing #MAFS #MAFSAU— alysha misses skz ♡ (@venomhaven) April 3, 2023
I don’t buy that Tayla doesn’t know what she’s doing… #MAFS #MAFSAU #MarriedAtFirstSight pic.twitter.com/UI90KGMkL5— Anne Stubbs (@annestubbs) April 3, 2023
The way Tayla instantly corrected herself LMFAO #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/MvIgGzjUuI— darcy (@ddarcy_ace) April 3, 2023
When you accidentally say something on purpose #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/fDNGlNcEZy— to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) April 3, 2023
Making a mental note to never commit a crime with Tayla who would apparently rat you out before the police even asked #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSight #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia
— dr mimi🦇 (@drmimip) April 3, 2023
And there we have it. Hopefully we never have to hear about DickTime ever again.
What I do demand more information about, however, is why the fuck Jesse said Claire was coming to Perth? Don’t they hate each other? TELL ME WHAT WENT ON.
If you’d like to peruse the final MAFS recap from our gorgeous Chantelle Schmidt, you may do so here.
I shall don my Twitter recap hat for the next bin fire reality television show which graces our screens. Fare thee well! In the immortal words of Johnny Boy: “What a ride!”
Enjoy tonight everyone. What a ride! #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/zq9s5tITLP— John Aiken (@johnaikenlive) April 3, 2023
If you’re still chomping at the bit for MAFS-related gossip, you can give our podcast We’ve Done The MAFS (hehe) a listen.
