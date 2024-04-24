MAFS Expert Mel Schilling Shares Update About Tough Colon Cancer Journey: ‘I’m Here To Fight’

Married At First Sight (MAFS) expert Mel Schilling is in the midst of a tough cancer battle, but she’s not giving up. In a recent interview on Magic FM, she opened up about how hard fighting through it is at times.

“Feeling a little flat today actually, to be totally honest with you,” she said.

“I’m going through chemo, I’m on my third cycle now and I’m just starting to feel a bit sick. I was saying earlier it sort of feels like being hungover, like I’ve been drinking all night.”

John, Mel and Alessandra are the current MAFS experts. (Image: Nine)

The relationship expert went on to say she’s having to juggle her commitments, because she’s passionate about the work she does and is determined not to give anything up.

“This thing is not beating me. I’m here to fight, I just need to make some adaptions,” she added.

She’s managing to get by with the support of her family, friends and a great team.

“Time is [important]. Building space in my schedule because… I love my work and just kind of doing my passions, so for me it’s very tempting just to say yes to everything,” she explained.

“Surrounding myself with the right team, making sure I’ve got people there to support me and to actually encourage me to say no if it’s something that’s not really going to be valuable and meaningful for me.”

MAFS fans rally around Mel Schilling

Mel is a firm fan favourite, with her ability to put controversial contestants in their place during couch sessions. She’s beloved worldwide after appearing on MAFS UK 2023 as an expert and her fans have taken to social media to show their support.

“Such a beautiful, inspirational woman. You’ve got this Mel, we will welcome you back to our TVs with open arms. Love MAFS and MAFS AU, keep strong,” one person wrote.

“No way I could work through chemo so you’re doing well, but take care of yourself as a priority,” another added.

Mel has been documenting her road to recovery on Instagram. (Image: Instagram @mel_schilling1)

“Sending love to you Mel, you are strong, keep fighting we are with you,” a third chimed in.

“Lovely lady and such an inspiration,” another said.

Mel shared her colon cancer diagnosis in December 2023 and has continued to be vocal about her journey.

Sending our love to Mel as she continues her fight <3