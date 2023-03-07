The MAFS retreat, aka quite literally the least relaxing holiday imaginable, has come to an end. Finally. Peace has been restored to the world. We can breathe again.

There was a shitload of drama on the retreat — as there should be — and obviously, Tayla was at the centre of it.

The country bumpkin was getting aggy left, right and centre. First it was Hugo (obvs) and then it was Evelyn (slightly less obvs), which culminated in Tayla chucking a tanty of epic proportions.

Basically no one gave a shit because it was just Tayla being a sooky lala, except for overgrown child Cam. Interesting.

Folks were quick to point out their lil’ comfort sesh was surely meant to foreshadow something more sinister. And by that, I mean the prospect of Tayla and Cam shacking up somewhere in butt fuck nowhere Tasmania, boot scootin’ into bed and going to pound town.

Even writing that sentence made me vomit so I am legit heaps soz for subjecting your eyeballs to it. But we were all thinking it!

Cam & Tayla is the relationship I never want to hear about it.#mafs #mafsau — MAFSCommentary (@MafsCommentary) March 7, 2023

Of course cam is right next to tayla #mafs #MAFSAU — Bbbeck (@bbbeckb) March 7, 2023

Anyone else spotting Cam continually comforting Tayla while Hugo’s speaking to her? Interesting #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/nrpnYHCz9m — B (@breezas_tweets) March 7, 2023

Ahhh so this is where the Cam and Tayla thing begins! #mafs #mafsau — Zantie (@Zantie) March 7, 2023

Twitter was also quick to point out how fucking weird it was that Cam rushed to pat Tayla on the back and give her a cuddle, considering the thought of hugging his own goddamn wife made him run to his mama screaming “WAAHHHHHH”.

SIDE EYE.

Not Cameron being more then happy to hug Tayla but struggles with his own wife #mafs #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/PcRtNdt1pt — Amber Erin 🧸 (@ambiibambi24) March 7, 2023

Oh Cam's happy throwing around hugs and comfort now hey#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/kvkCDIQSPH — to whom it may concern (@bishcheese) March 7, 2023

Cam with his own wife: you’re so needy and insecure for wanting affection

Cam with Tayla: you got called out for texting your ex? Give me a cuddle 🥰 #MAFSAU — Melanie Bracewell (@meladoodle) March 7, 2023

So you can’t hug your wife but you can hug a girl you’ve barely known for a week? #MAFSAU — Just Me (@tiredbearr) March 7, 2023

Cam was "too awkward" to give Lyndall a simple hug when she was feeling low and now he's going to Tayla and saying "give me a cuddle"? 🙄#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/bM50RQJyPS — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 7, 2023

cam ran after tayla and gave her a cuddle without prompt, but lyndall is insecure for wanting ONE bit of affection a day? ohhhh #mafsau — ♱ (@yy___xy) March 7, 2023

so cam will give tayla a hug because she’s upset, but when lyndall needed one he refused? haha woooow. #mafsau — ‍‍Alisha. (@Lisheon) March 7, 2023

So Cam can offer a hug to Tayla but struggles to hug his own wife. Poor Lyndall #MAFSAU — darthtittious (tyrese maxey lover account) (@officialzilf) March 7, 2023

Cam was so quick to give Tayla a cuddle while Lyndall is completely forgotten.#mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/GUx2LAmfGF — MAFSCommentary (@MafsCommentary) March 7, 2023

I smell another scandal.. Cam CHASING after Tayla to give her a “cuddle” after literally refusing to give Lyndall one last week is speaking volumes #MAFSAU #MAFS #mafsaunz pic.twitter.com/X2xdISAnAD — Laura (@DeadsetLaura) March 7, 2023

I thought cam was allergic to cuddles. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Miss Jones Grades Your Tweet (@GradesMiss) March 7, 2023

who knew that cam knows what hugging is #mafsau #mafs — teresa has pcd (@augustfallin) March 7, 2023

What would Mummy Cam have to say about such a frivolous display of affection? The people deserve to know.

lyndall’s mum watching cam hugging tayla and comforting her #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/yNQQlgwuZc — bea JUST SAW HARRY✨ (@behindxthemall) March 7, 2023

Did Cam check with his mum before going in for the hug with Tayla?#mafs #mafsau #mafsaustralia — Werd Nag (@werd_nag) March 7, 2023

And that was that. I have no idea what else happened for much of the episode except for Bronte being delulu because my internet was having a moment. In the eternal words of Mummy Cam, it was being “insecure” and “attention-seeking”.

Thus if you would like to find out what went down on MAFS tonight, I encourage you to peruse our divine recap here. If you need me I’ll be bleaching my corneas to rid my eyes of the mental image of Tayla and Cam dry humping to country music.

If you’re still chomping at the bit for MAFS-related gossip, you can sign up to our newsletter here or give our podcast We’ve Done The MAFS (hehe) a listen.