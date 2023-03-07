The MAFS retreat, aka quite literally the least relaxing holiday imaginable, has come to an end. Finally. Peace has been restored to the world. We can breathe again.

There was a shitload of drama on the retreat — as there should be — and obviously, Tayla was at the centre of it.

The country bumpkin was getting aggy left, right and centre. First it was Hugo (obvs) and then it was Evelyn (slightly less obvs), which culminated in Tayla chucking a tanty of epic proportions.

Basically no one gave a shit because it was just Tayla being a sooky lala, except for overgrown child Cam. Interesting.

Folks were quick to point out their lil’ comfort sesh was surely meant to foreshadow something more sinister. And by that, I mean the prospect of Tayla and Cam shacking up somewhere in butt fuck nowhere Tasmania, boot scootin’ into bed and going to pound town.

Even writing that sentence made me vomit so I am legit heaps soz for subjecting your eyeballs to it. But we were all thinking it!

Twitter was also quick to point out how fucking weird it was that Cam rushed to pat Tayla on the back and give her a cuddle, considering the thought of hugging his own goddamn wife made him run to his mama screaming “WAAHHHHHH”.

SIDE EYE.

What would Mummy Cam have to say about such a frivolous display of affection? The people deserve to know.

And that was that. I have no idea what else happened for much of the episode except for Bronte being delulu because my internet was having a moment. In the eternal words of Mummy Cam, it was being “insecure” and “attention-seeking”.

Thus if you would like to find out what went down on MAFS tonight, I encourage you to peruse our divine recap here. If you need me I’ll be bleaching my corneas to rid my eyes of the mental image of Tayla and Cam dry humping to country music.

Image: Married At First Sight / Channel 9