Death, taxes and men on Married At First Sight fucking up their storylines by canoodling with women they’re not married to. The latest MAFS groom to dig himself into a personal trainer-sized hole? Why, it’s none other than noted doofus Shannon Adams.

Water is wet, the sky is blue et cetera.

Everyone’s favourite purveyor of fine tea, Daily Mail Australia, reported on Wednesday that the excitable bogan has shacked up with his ex-fiancée again.

For anyone who has been keeping up with MAFS, this revelation is hardly surprising considering, like, Shannon told his partner Caitlin McConville on Tuesday night that he’s still heaps in love with his ex.

He also told Caitlin the other women on MAFS had more natural beauty than her and that she had the potential to “level up”, as if she were Super Mario. Oh, and he moved her photo down in the cursed ranking challenge because, after some deliberation (i.e. a monkey repeatedly banging a cymbal in his head) he decided that Caitlin was less hot than he initially thought.

None of that is particularly relevant to this whole “getting back with the ex” situation but I felt like it was important background information. I’m nothing if not a fan of providing context.

Per Daily Mail Australia, Shannon and his ex-fiancée Jamea Drake kept in touch while MAFS was being filmed last year. The duo reportedly reconciled after he got back to Cairns in December.

“They were together for about seven years … it was very on and off but they are happy now,” one mate said.

“I think Shannon tried to get over Jamea by going on MAFS but he had second thoughts as soon as he married Caitlin.

“He was upset after the wedding and wanted out right away.”

My brother in Christ, why the fuck did you go on MAFS to get over a seven-year relationship? Just watch Bridget Jones’s Diary and eat your weight in chocolate like the rest of us when we get dumped.

I’m not saying the show is a great place to find love but, you know, a bloke who was actually looking for a relationship could’ve taken his place so it was fair for Caitlin ‘cos that poor lass has been stitched up to the fucking nines.

“Shan and Jamea kept in contact for the sake of [their daughter] Milli and he would try to FaceTime her every day,” the mate continued.

“He had planned to put in 100 per cent into his relationship with Caitlin but just couldn’t because he was still invested in Jamea.”

Stop using women as your emotional guinea pigs, brother! If there’s even a whiff of feelings for another girl — especially the mother of your child — then just stay at home. See a therapist if you have to. Close the MAFS application and walk away from your laptop.

Another friend told Daily Mail Australia that Shannon’s appearance on MAFS “sparked a wave of emotions” and was the kicker to “give things another ago … for each other, not just for the little girl”.

Apparently Jamea was “deeply moved” when Shannon told her he still loved her and BLAH BLAH WHOOPTY FREAKIN’ DOO I DON’T CARE BECAUSE THIS MAN USED CAITLIN ON NATIONAL TELEVISION FOR HIS OWN EMOTIONAL BENEFIT RATHER THAN WORKING THROUGH HIS BAGGAGE.

