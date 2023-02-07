Married At First Sight has singlehandedly proven tonight that the women on this show can get stuffed. Thank you, MAFS!

The evil experts made Shannon and Caitlin do the cursed ranking task, whereby contestants have to rank their fellow brides and grooms in order of attractiveness.

Surely, any normal human being would fang their partner at the top because that is the only acceptable way of completing such a task. Wrong! Because Shannon went gung ho analysing each bride’s physical attractiveness and saying shit like, “She’s someone you’d show off to your mates”. Because women are merely trophies to boast about, apparently.

The internet was … disgusted.

love that woman are just arm candy that you can show off to your mates shannon #mafs #mafsau — em 💎 (@embojenc) February 7, 2023

Are these Shannon’s mates? Why do they care so much about how his partner looks? #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/7ys9JPHvyB — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) February 7, 2023

"Shes someone youd show off to your mates". Shannan she's not one of your mates, why are you talking to her like that? I'm glad Caitlyn is not blinded to these cringe comments 🤦🏽‍♀️ #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Mila Too 🪷 (@mila_too) February 7, 2023

Shannon then felt the need to move Caitlin’s photo down the list because he obviously woke up and chose violence. Twitter was also ready to throw hands, but for different reasons.

HE DID NOT JUST MOVE IF WTF #mafs — cailin 🥀 (@strrysatellite) February 7, 2023

He did not just move her down in the list?!?! #mafs #mafsau — Megan rhymes w/vegan (@va5el1ne) February 7, 2023

The way my jaw DROPPED when shannon MOVED CAITLIN DOWN A SPOT #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/xNLrLeDVtD — Jessie Lynch (@jesskalynch) February 7, 2023

He then told Caitlin he’s seen her without makeup (?), the other brides have more natural beauty (??), he’s going to have to “push through and put emotion first” (???) and he eats with his eyes (????).

The internet was (???????????). It was unprecedented, even for MAFS.

i eat with my eyes 🤮🤮🤮 #MAFSAU — jords (@badluckjords) February 7, 2023

“I’m going to have to push through and put emotion first. What an absolute hero #MAFSAU — Maya (she/her) (@tweetmayatweet) February 7, 2023

In no way does being honest require you to say "their natural beauty shines more than yours" god damnnn #MAFS #MAFSAU — Noelle LaFontaine (@NoelleLaFontai8) February 7, 2023

I’m still reeling that Shannon thought it was necessary for him to say that he finds his wife less attractive because he has seen her without makeup on and she is less naturally beautiful compared to the other women in full make up. What a douchebag! #MAFSAU — Lucia (@lfsleigh) February 7, 2023

Yikes, Now Shannon ranking his wife and then changing his mind and moving her down the list and telling her that the other girls he ranked higher are naturally more beautiful than her. Ugh. #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/RYA7zwS91g — Jenna Ortega Stan Account! (@SchlockHorror) February 7, 2023

Twitter was begging him to shut up. For all that is good and holy in this godforsaken world, quit flapping your lip for five fucking seconds, brother.

To top things off, at end of the episode he told Caitlin that he’s still in love with his ex. The good people of Twitter didn’t realise he could get any worse but hey, that’s MAFS for you!

So Shannon thought he could break the toxicity of his previous relationship by rushing into a TV marriage? 😶#MAFS pic.twitter.com/D92MZNT28l — seapunk aesthete 💮 (@artpunkamor) February 7, 2023

Openly admits he's in love with his ex after going on a show to GET MARRIED. WHY!!! Idiot! #MAFSAU #mafs pic.twitter.com/cqJg3PtngI — Shannon (@Shannonmaree83) February 7, 2023

So not only did Shannon basically say he finds Caitlin less attractive than some of the other women on the show bc hes seen her without make-up.. he's also still in love with his ex. Absolute winner. #MAFSAU — ellie (@_osenverre) February 7, 2023

Caitlin, understandably, was devastated and literally asked the MAFS cameraman if it was OK if she cried.

It was so, so harrowing to see her distraught and it knocked the internet for six.

Caitlin has been given the shortest end of the shittiest stick. Why on earth was that bellend allowed on the show?!? #MAFS #MAFSAU — Bec (@misscynic) February 7, 2023

i feel so bad for caitlin. Shannon shouldn’t have applied for the show if he knew there was even a chance he still loved his ex #mafs #mafsau — hi (@ladiesb1rd) February 7, 2023

caitlin crying right now is breaking my heart #MAFSAU — tamsyn ♡ (@tamsynkelly_) February 7, 2023

Can some one please give Caitlin a hug, please?? #MAFSAU — angela edwards (she/her) (@aesportsstar) February 7, 2023

god i feel so awful for caitlin. she’s so beautiful and patient and deserves the world #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ (@intosneedy) February 7, 2023

ok everyone group hug for Caitlin #MAFSAU — alyssia 🇦🇺 (@quietloner9999) February 7, 2023

Ohh Caitlin, you sweet baby angel. You don’t deserve this. #MAFSAU — Mel (@Mel_Kel87) February 7, 2023

They did Caitlin dirty, putting her with someone who they knew was in an on again and off again relationship… #MAFSAU — Kate (@1kateh3) February 7, 2023

If I was Caitlin I’d be sobbing. Hope Shannon is watching this realising what an asshole he was to her #MAFSAU — clomoe (@Chloe_luvs_you) February 7, 2023

this is so unfair on caitlin, he never should’ve applied for this show. they can’t expect her to just work through this. #MAFSAU — 𝑛𝑒𝑡𝑦 🫧 (@natoutofhell) February 7, 2023

Caitlin, don't get it twisted you are A+++, this is allllll him. #MAFSAU — Hallwayhighway, Special Snowflake Squawking Bird (@hallwayhighway) February 7, 2023

If you need me I’ll be sobbing along with the rest of the internet.

