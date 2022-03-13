During last night’s bombshell episode of Married At First Sight (MAFS), we saw a series first: a mass walk-out during a Commitment Ceremony.

It turns out the reason behind the mass exodus was because the brides and grooms were disgusted by the moment that Carolina Santos and Daniel Holmes revealed they’d ditched their respective partners and asked to rejoin the MAFS experiment together.

“That’s too much,” one bride said. “That makes me sick,” said another.

After the mass exodus, relationship expert John Aiken said: “I’ve never seen anything like that, I’m completely astonished.”

But eagle-eyed viewers have noticed that one couple stayed behind after all the others walked off in a rage: Olivia Frazer and her husband Jackson Lonie.

Their alliance should come as no surprise as Olivia previously had Carolina’s back during her beef with rival Domenica Calarco.

Here’s what the stans had to say over on Twitter:

don’t think i didn’t notice that olivia and jackson didn’t walk out… i saw that shit i’m just not surprised #MAFS #MAFSAU — alysha ♡ al stan account (@intosneedy) March 13, 2022

Has any1 else noticed that Olivia & Jackson support the bully, abuser, nasty one, every single time?#mafs #mafsau

This pattern from Olivia and Jackson is worrying. — VišnjaCreates (@VisnjaCreates) March 6, 2022

Please tell me Olivia & Jackson are the only two who didn’t walk out. Such an Olivia & Jackson move #mafs #mafsau #Marriedatfirstsight — Kath (@KathMurphy5) March 13, 2022

Olivia and Jackson stayed to support them #Mafs — Dave 🤘🏻 (@KISSMyArt72) March 13, 2022

