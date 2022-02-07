Remember last year when MAFS bride Belinda Vickers claimed that she had been single her whole life, then folks found out she’d been in a relationship with a much older bikie? (Ah, mems)
The lies. The DECEPTION!
As spotted by the goss mongers at The Wash, sneaky fans went dumpster diving through the Instagram of someone who appears to be Al Perkins’ ex-girlfriend and found a post that seems to indicate that they were once an item.
Alleged ex-girlfriend haver, Al. (Credit: MAFS)
In the post the pair appear all loved up and the caption reads: “25 looks good on you. Happy birthday to my Prince Charming. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face.”
And in case you’re wondering if the post was perhaps just super super ~friendly~ and these two aren’t really a thing, well have a look at the comments beneath.
“Best looking couple I ever did see,” one comment read.
“THE MOST BEAUTIFUL COUPLE!!! GAH HOPE YOU ENJOYED MY SINGING,” read another.
Al even responded and wrote, “I’m gonna get you to sing at our wedding.”
Look, there’s every chance that this post and the below comments were taking the piss, but I dunno… it seems pretty suss to me. The dude has some explaining to do!
MAFS continues tonight at 7:30pm on Nine.
