An anonymous MAFS 2022 contestant is alleging that Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie threw forbidden parties during filming.

Not only that, but they’ve even sent in snaps from the cheeky gatherings and they’re, erm, quite cursed.

Daily Mail Australia published the piccies that show the cast gathered together at an apartment believed to belong to Olivia and Jackson.

In attendance was Domenica Calarco, Jack Millar, Selina Chhaur, Ella Ding, Samantha Moitzi, Tamara Djordjevic and Brent Vitiello.

The gang appeared to be in high spirits and the pics show more than what we bargained for.

In one snap, the brides gathered together and on the end of the photo is old mate Brent who dropped his dacks for god only knows what reason.

In another pic, Jack can be seen dry-humping Brent while he was dressed in a dressing robe and sir, this is a Wendy’s.

The anonymous contestant divulged to the site that they were strictly forbidden from having parties during filming but Olivia and Jackson broke those rules.

“Jack and Liv were the only ones who just wanted to have a bit of fun so they would invite everyone over,” the contestant claimed.

“Things were really cool with Dom and Liv early on, it was all fun and games until Liv decided to give her a taste of her own medicine.”

The source added that one of the parties took place after filming the ep in which Dom complained about Jack’s bedroom performance.

“Domenica was crawling around the room all excited, she didn’t hold back from saying that she was frustrated she wasn’t getting any from Jack,” the insider claimed.

God I hope more footage from these ~forbidden parties~ ends up on Insta once the contestants get their accounts back on April 27!