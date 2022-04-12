Controversial MAFS couple Olivia Frazer and Jackson Lonie appear to be taking their relationship to the next level as they’ve been spotted shopping for engagement rings.

The couple were photographed swanning around Double Bay, Sydney, sussing out big rocks.

They hit up the super exxy diamond store House of K’Dor jewellers in search of a ring for what one can only assume is their forthcoming nuptials.

Daily Mail Australia has all the pics if you wanna suss ’em out, plus the tea on the particular ring the couple are keen on.

According to the site, the pair gushed over a 5ct diamond ring believed to cost around $100,000.

After spending half an hour browsing around the store, Jackson reportedly plonked down his debit card to cop the ring, then they both exited.

When the DM asked the couple if Jackson had popped the question yet, Olivia responded: “We are both very in love and very happy.”

“He has said ‘I love you’ many times,” she added, without actually confirming whether or not they’re engaged but, I mean, the pics kinda say everything, don’t they?

Last week, the pair told New Idea that they’re already discussing marriage and kiddos.

“Babies are definitely on the brain,” Olivia told the goss mag.

“We want to travel, buy a house, and make our marriage legal before we’re ready for a bub,” she added.

Jackson added: “Any kids of ours would be welcomed into very wild and loving families, with amazing grandparents, aunties, and uncles.”

Bless.