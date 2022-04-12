If you’re following all of this year’s MAFS contestants and wondering WTF is going on with their Instagram pages, well we’ve got the answers for ya.

It’s no secret that the brides and grooms are forced to hand over their passwords at the beginning of the season to Nine’s social media team.

This is to stop them from going rogue and posting spoilers and attacks on the show.

But now that the season is over, do they have access to their ‘grams again? Well, not just yet!

An anonymous contestant contacted the So Dramatic! podcast and revealed that this past Monday, they were officially allowed to post whatever the hell they want on their feed and stories again.

However, they won’t regain full use of their Instas until April 27.

“From April 11th we are able to post regular life stuff on their accounts via the Channel Nine social media team,” the source revealed.

“They still have full access over our accounts, but we can ask them to post stuff for us and it just needs to be approved.”

Domenica Calarco stans will have noticed that she shared a piccy of herself alongside hubby Jack Millar and wrote “Family”, fuelling the rumours that they’re back together.

PLS EXPLAIN! (Credit: Instagram / @domenica.calarco)

Domenica walked away from this season as the most-followed MAFS 2022 star.

When the season kicked off, your girl had 12.6k followers and she now has 353k followers. Onya, bb!

We recently pulled together a ranking of which contestants copped the most followers and which ones have no hope in hell of launching an influencer career and the findings were verrrrrry interesting.

So anyway, go nuts and chuck ’em all a follow ‘cos in just a few weeks time they’ll have the keys to their ‘grams once again and I’m sure all HELL will break loose.

Counting down the days, I tell ya.