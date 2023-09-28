Meet The Aussie Singles Vying For Love & Followers On S2 Of Stan’s Dating Show Love Triangle

Love Triangle is returning for Season Two and as someone who had their eyes glued to the screen for Season One, I truly couldn’t be more excited.

In case you missed the chaos on the series last year, Love Triangle is a dating show on Stan that gets singles to text two potential suitors before choosing just one to move in with, sight unseen.

And that’s not even the kicker — the person they didn’t choose will rock up at some point to shake shit up. Seriously, check out the trailer:

I’d like to say that it will fill the MAFS-shaped hole in my heart but, even though it’s by the same genius producers, it’s a whole different kettle of fuckery completely.

That being said, none other than MAFS alumni Ella May Ding will be the narrator this season, so I feel like it will weirdly hit that spot while hitting other unknown spots simultaneously.

Last year’s Love Triangle drama really threw me for six with a cheating scandal (I won’t get too into it, you need to watch it yourself), and this season I’m really feeling as though there could be some kind of couple swap.

I refuse to believe that eyes won’t wander somewhere within the same group of singles. Especially when there’s so many of them, and so many second fiddles playing along.

With the show officially hitting our screens (only on Stan) on October 5, let’s meet the singles and start our journey of becoming wildly invested in their love lives.



Alan (32), Electrician, VIC

Image Source: Nick Wilson/Stan

A sparky! But not only that! Alan’s also an ex semi-professional AFL player, which I imagine means he is at least six foot.

Alan has his walls up, feels misunderstood on the dating circuit and is constantly on the lookout for red flags. Same!

Apparently, he’s commonly misperceived as a fuckboy and I can understand that seeing as it’s rare to meet a man over six foot who isn’t focussed on options. Hopefully Alan and what seems to be a full-arm Harley Quinn tattoo can prove me and Australia wrong.

The last tall guy on Love Triangle well and truly let the country down. (I’ve forgiven but not forgotten, James!)

Nellie (25), Comedian, TAS

Image Source: Nick Wilson/Stan

Nellie looks fun! A comedian on a dating show is genius — hopefully she’ll deliver some burns to the crew when they get annoying, ungrateful or fuck up what could have been everlasting love.

Apparently Nellie has a book of questions that she carries around to decide whether or not her suitors are up to scratch and this is the 2023 tube girl level of confidence I am here for.

But even if her suitor ticks all the boxes in their initial text exchange, will that translate IRL? Either way, at least it’ll be funny, right?

Sam (35), Business Owner, WA

Image Source: Nick Wilson/Stan

A mature man who dresses in warm tones with hair that rivals Patrick Dempsey? I’m nervous!

Sam lives in Broome but it sounds like the chance of love comes and goes with the peak seasons for tourism in the area. He also admits to going for looks over substance in the past and becoming bored over personalities he finds “basic”.

This gives me FIFO guy in Canggu energy which is likely unfortunate for any matches involved in his Love Triangle journey.

He reckons he’s ready to settle down once and for all and I’ll believe it when I see it.

Jacinta (28), Model, VIC

Image Source: Nick Wilson/Stan

I hate to judge a book by its cover but I want to be this person’s best friend if she has a position available in their inner-circle. Seriously, how do people become so cool and attractive? Is there like, a book I can buy for tips?

More about Jacinta! She identifies as pansexual but hasn’t dated a man in over four years. She’s been on the apps but more with the intention of feeling validated than actually meeting someone — I wish there weren’t so many people who likely relate to this.

Jacinta says energy and confidence are non-negotiable in a relationship and same, sis.

Sulei (28), Social Worker, QLD

Image Source: Nick Wilson/Stan

Sulei appears to get all his cool shit from General Pants and his pensive stare in this shot makes me feel like he could be something that rhymes with buck toy.

According to his profile, he’s very likeable and social. To be fair, I’ve rarely met someone who has a mullet that isn’t hilarious or the life of the party.

Sulei has been single for four years, has never been in love and is picky — cutting off potential relationships before they really kick off. He wants a soulmate who’s secure in herself.

I hope I’m wrong about the buck toy stuff. I actually like to be wrong when it comes to shows like this.

Tamera (26), Content Creator/Model, NSW

Image Source: Nick Wilson/Stan

We have a content creator, people! I wonder why she’s going on this show?

Joking! London-born Tamera is here for love as she’s over dating apps, playing games and wants to meet a guy on her level after being single for five years.

What level is that, you ask? Well, a man who is 6″5 or above and is an entrepreneur or professional athlete.

Ha! Here I am just happy taking what I can get. Go off, Tamera. Don’t settle for any less than a basketball player with a protein shake biz. You deserve it, doll.

Love Triangle is available only on Stan with a double episode dropping on October 5, 2023, followed by individual episodes every Thursday.