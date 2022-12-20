Gird your loins ‘cos Stan Original Dating Series Love Triangle has been renewed for Season Two, coming to us in the new year.

The debut season of the series saw a bunch of singles stitched together, only to be pummelled with twists that left them (and us!) reeling.

“The first season of Love Triangle proved to be a huge hit with audiences and critics alike, with the proven pedigree of Endemol Shine Australia on full display in this brilliant original format,” Stan Chief Content Officer Cailah Scobie said.

“We look forward to introducing audiences to another unforgettable cast of singles in 2023.”

Endemol Shine Australia’s Chief Executive Officer Peter Newman said they plan on “building on the success of series one and delivering an even more addictive series two!”

“Love Triangle seeks to tackle the complexities of modern dating in a radical yet authentic way and we know there will be some exciting surprises in store for our brand new cast of singles,” Newman said.

“We are also very proud of the international interest in this original Australian format and we look forward to seeing the Love Triangles forming around the globe!”

The brand new season of Love Triangle premieres in 2023, only on Stan.

All episodes from Season One are now streaming if ya feel like reliving the chaos.