Love Island Star Claims Ppl Showed Up To His Place To Staunch Him Over A Jacket He Was Selling

Former Love Island Australia star Matt Zukowski has shared a cooked story about an alleged incident involving an angry woman showing up to his home with her hubby to dispute the sale of a puffer jacket on Facebook Marketplace. There’s a sentence I never thought I’d write.

In a spicy TikTok, the reality star shared that he was selling a Tommy Hilfiger puffer jacket — valued at around $350 — on Facebook Marketplace for a cool $35.

He claimed that a woman hit him up and “bargained him down” to $30, which he agreed to.

From there, he figured it was all good to go… but she never showed up to claim her purchase.

“She tells me she is going to be there at 4pm that evening so I wait for her until I message her at 6pm saying: ‘Are you coming?’” he said.

No reply.

Since he had other folks interested in the jacket, he naturally went with the next person who had expressed interest in buying his jacket.

“Then at 1.16 in the morning she messages me saying I am so sorry my daughter broke her bloody arm,” he said.

“I had actually been sent a message by someone trying to pick the jacket up with the same excuse.

“I don’t really mind, whatever, just tell me you don’t want to come pick it up.”

The following day, the woman sent him a text letting him know she was en route to pick up the jacket, so he told her he’d already sold it.

“You never said you were going to come pick it up later the next day, I can’t help you there,” Matt said he told the woman.

“She then goes on to say, ‘I am coming anyway with my hubby, this isn’t happening again, I am so over it… that was for my daughter, I could have paid and picked it up this morning’.”

He responded to her: “One – it is not my job to tell your daughter that you couldn’t communicate and tell the buyer you were coming to pick it up.

“Two – do not bring your domestic shit onto me.

“Three – I hope your daughter is okay but it isn’t my problem.”

He said the woman ended up rocking up to his street, but because she didn’t know the number of his unit, she just “drove around”, “got out and walked around,” then got back into the car with her husband and “drove off.”

Pretty fkn creepy. Catch his full TikTok below:

Matt Zukowski starred on Love Island Australia Season Two.

He now has a podcast with fellow ex-reality star Anna McEvoy called Where’s Your Head At?