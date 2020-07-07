The weather is really piss-poor at the moment, isn’t it. Winter is here and it isn’t playing games. While we’ve all been isolating for the most part, when you do venture out of the house it is BRISK. Puffer jackets are where it’s at when it comes to rugging up, at least for me.

I’ve never once thought to buy a puffer jacket, but chalk it up to the increase in outdoorsy activities we’re all enjoying after being stuck indoors I guess. I’m now on the hunt for the perfect one out of all the puffer jackets in Australia, and you’re coming with me on this journey. Hopefully because you actually want to.

I’ve done some digging and found loads. Quick note – not all puffer jackets are the same. Some will be filled with polyester, some with down, some with more ethical down (as in, there is some form of transparency around where the down comes from).

Generally speaking polyester fill can be great for general cool temps, but if you’re, say, heading into some sub zero business you might want to get a down-filled puffer. Then again, if the polyester fill is dense enough it can be a great vegan option – just do some research.

Here are a bunch of ops for ya.

THE ICONIC

Calli Aliyah Puffer Jacket, $149.95

KATHMANDU

Frisco Men’s Down Jacket, $299.98

PATAGONIA

Men’s Silent Down Jacket, $399.95

THE NORTH FACE

Women’s Metropolis Parka III, $500

ICEBREAKER

Men’s Collingwood Jacket, $449.99

THE ICONIC

Champion Rochester Puffer Jacket, $129.95

HUFFER

WMNS Superdown Jacket, $519.90

THE ICONIC

Atmos&Here Short Puffer Jacket, $119.95

THE ICONIC

The North Face 96 Retro Jacket, $450

KATHMANDU

Heli Men’s 600 Fill Lightweight Down Jacket, $99.98

ASOS

DESIGN Puffer, $120

PATAGONIA

Women’s Down With It Jacket, $329.95

ASOS

DESIGN Dark Future Puffer, $130

HUFFER

Mens Gore Superdown Jacket, $679.90

ICEBREAKER

Women’s Collingwood 3Q Hooded Jacket, $499.99

ASOS

Pull & Bear Join Life Puffer, $52

THE NORTH FACE

Men’s Down Sierra Jacket, $550

FACTORIE

Hooded Puffer, $79.95

COTTON ON BODY

The Mother Puffer, $59.99

SPORTSGIRL

Puffer Jacket, $109.95

LULULEMON

In A Flurry Parka, $379

UNIQLO

Men Ultra Light Down Jacket, $129.90

GORMAN

Tallebudgera Puffer Jacket, $299

ZARA

Women’s Oversized Puffer Jacket, $189

NIKE

Women’s Sportswear Synthetic Fill Jacket, $210

ZARA

Men’s Water Repellent Puffer Jacket, $59.95

MACPAC

Women’s Halo Hooded Down Jacket, $299.99

INDUSTRIE

The Meribel Puffer Jacket, $159.95
