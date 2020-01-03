Given the opportunity, I think any of us would lay the moves on Liam Hemsworth but contrary to recent reports, Lindsay Lohan is not trying to get with the Aussie babe… or so she claims.

Punters noticed that the Mean Girls star dropped a prayer emoji under a post by Hemsworth featuring a bunch of surfing pics.

As the interaction went viral online, with people assuming that Lohan was cruising Hemsworth, CNN’s Times Square New Year’s Eve hosts, Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper asked the actress to clarify what went down.

“I think that comes from me being in Australia,” she explained to Cohen. “[Hemsworth] surfs a lot and I work with the WOW Foundation, for Waves of Wellness [a surf therapy organisation], in Australia. So that’s a very important thing for us. And so I’m working with them a lot and bringing people with energy together and he surfs and then people took that the wrong way. We always have gossip in our life, you know that.”

The actress, who is currently in Muscat, Oman, also teased her upcoming plans for 2020 telling Cohen she plans to move back to the U.S. to continue her career. “I’m managing my sister [Ali Lohan], so I really want to focus on me and everything that I can do in my life, and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” Lohan said.