It looks like 2020 is the year of Lindsay Lohan because the Mean Girls star is moving back to America to make her return to both film and music.

During an interview with Andy Cohen and Anderson Cooper on New Years Eve, Lindsay was asked if she had any resolutions for the coming year.

“Yes, I do. I’m managing my sister, so I want to really focus on me and everything that I can do in my life and come back to America and start filming again, which I’m doing something soon in this new year,” she said. “And, you know, just taking back the life I’ve worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.”

TAKING BACK. THE. LIFE. SHE’S. WORKED. SO. HARD. FOR.

As a card-holding member of the Lindsay Lohan Appreciation Society, this is the news I have been waiting for.

.@lindsaylohan tells @andersoncooper and @Andy that she wants to spend 2020 “taking back the life that I worked so hard for and sharing it with my family and you guys.” #CNNNYE pic.twitter.com/dX8i0iBUjJ — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) January 1, 2020

Lindsay is about to make her return to the big screen in Among The Shadows in March, which marks her first role in a feature-length film since her role in The Canyons back in 2013.

After delving into the world of reality TV with her Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club and a judging spot on The Masked Singer Australia, Lohan is finally ready to return to the US and reclaim the throne.

We can also expect more Lindsay Lohan music, so it’s time to start thrashing her hit song Rumours again in preparation.

After teasing her EDM track Xanax on Instagram in September, Lindsay told Andy Cohen that we’re “getting [an official release] after the New Year.”

“I want people to know me for the work that I’m doing, not for this party girl image, which is just vile and disgusting and not fair, because I work so hard,” Lindsay told W Magazine in 2006 in reference to her cover with Meryl Streep. “Maybe someone will look at my life one day and say, ‘Why don’t I do a cover with Lindsay Lohan?’”

View this post on Instagram Good old times’ ???????? A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Dec 5, 2019 at 6:45pm PST

It can be hard to separate Lohan from her party-girl persona now, but she’s got a pretty impressive resume including films like Mean Girls, Freaky Friday, Just My Luck and Georgia Rule, as well as certified platinum album Speak and gold album A Little More Personal (Raw).

She is entirely capable of a comeback, and I can’t wait for 2020 to be the year that Lindsay Dee Lohan THRIVES.