It seems Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has officially moved on from Cole Sprouse after she was papped with TikToker Jack Martin.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Lili and Jack had been spotted “locking lips” at LAX, and of course there were receipts of the airport snogs throughout the article.

Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin?!?!!! Everybody STAY CAAAALM pic.twitter.com/ujVPQmDUtB — Barchie Updates (@BarchieUpdates) April 11, 2023

To give you a little rundown on who the hell Jack is: Lili’s new boo thang is also an actor.

According to Jack’s IMDb page he plays Josh Harris in the NBC series La Brea. He also posts frequently on his TikTok account, which has more than 839.1K followers.

But what’s even funnier is that Jack has talked about Riverdale on his TikTok, mostly making fun of its bonkers plot and dialogue… IYKYK.

Jack and Lili’s relationship comes after her split from fellow Riverdale star Cole Sprouse.

To give you a quick TL;DR on the couple: Cole and Lili made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2018. Although a lot of fans loved their relationship, rumours of a split surfaced in 2019.

After two years of dating, Cole confirmed that he and Lili had split in a lengthy Instagram post.

“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote.