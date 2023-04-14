It seems Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart has officially moved on from Cole Sprouse after she was papped with TikToker Jack Martin.
On Tuesday, Page Six reported that Lili and Jack had been spotted “locking lips” at LAX, and of course there were receipts of the airport snogs throughout the article.
Lili Reinhart and Jack Martin?!?!!! Everybody STAY CAAAALM pic.twitter.com/ujVPQmDUtB— Barchie Updates (@BarchieUpdates) April 11, 2023
To give you a little rundown on who the hell Jack is: Lili’s new boo thang is also an actor.
According to Jack’s IMDb page he plays Josh Harris in the NBC series La Brea. He also posts frequently on his TikTok account, which has more than 839.1K followers.
But what’s even funnier is that Jack has talked about Riverdale on his TikTok, mostly making fun of its bonkers plot and dialogue… IYKYK.
@jackmartinI love this show♬ original sound – Jack Martin
Jack and Lili’s relationship comes after her split from fellow Riverdale star Cole Sprouse.
To give you a quick TL;DR on the couple: Cole and Lili made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in 2018. Although a lot of fans loved their relationship, rumours of a split surfaced in 2019.
After two years of dating, Cole confirmed that he and Lili had split in a lengthy Instagram post.
“Lili and I initially separated in January of this year, deciding to more permanently split in March,” he wrote.
“What an incredible experience I had, I’ll always feel lucky and cherish that I had the chance to fall in love.”
Cole got candid about his relationship and breakup with Lili in March 2023 on the Call Her Daddy podcast.
“It was really hard for both of us, and that’s okay,” Cole said.
“I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.”
Unfortunately for Cole, his appearance on the infamous podcast received a negative response mostly because of his attitude and the way he smoked his durries.
It was giving 3AM chats at the designated outdoor coffee table after a phat bender.
he gives me the ick pic.twitter.com/E7ev5VdxwD— alex 💭 ⁷ (@nothnghppens) March 7, 2023
But what makes things even more jaw-dropping is that Lili’s new boo thang had actually made fun of Cole’s appearance on the poddy, and his impression is bloody spot on.
Jack could almost be a third Sprouse bro — although I think two is enough.
@planbriuncut Replying to @ryleemcglynn dont you mean the 3rd Sprouse brother? #lilireinhart #jackmartin ♬ original sound – planbriuncut
So far neither Jack or Lili have officially confirmed their relationship, but I think it’s super weird that Jack is basically a copy of her ex…
Fingers crossed he’s a lot better and not as icky.