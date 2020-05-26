Riverdale stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have reportedly broken up.

A mysterious source told People the news so grain of salt, maybe. The pair have famously been battling rumours of a split for the past year. Last July, sources once again told People that the actors had gone their separate ways, but they soon binned those rumours when they appeared on the cover of W magazine together.

Another source told the gossipmongers at Page Six, “Cole and Lili split before the pandemic hit, and have been quarantining separately. They remain good friends.” So look, make of that what you will.

The co-stars first sparked dating rumours back in 2017.

News of the reported split comes after Sprouse posted a statement to his followers on his Instagram story, responding to his “fans” who have done nothing but attack him and his family.

“I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans,” he wrote. “Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address, and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism. Choose humanity, stop being [clown emoji].”

He continued that when he first stepped into a public relationship, he knew this would be one of the consequences. “And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.

“So in conclusion – please eat my delectable plump ass (making me post a goddamn white font insta story like a twice divorced mother of three).”

As for Sprouse and Reinhart’s public feeds, it’s business as usual.