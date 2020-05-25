Grimes and Elon Musk have slightly tweaked their child’s name from X Æ A-12 in order to appease Californian laws.

After a family law attorney confirmed that the initial name would be rejected by the state of California, Grimes went back to the drawing board. The Miss Anthropocene chanteuse took to Instagram to confirm the name modification, revealing they’d swapped the numbers for roman numerals to land on X Æ A-Xii.

Look, it’s still no Glen, but we’re on our way. (Justice for Glen Musk.)

According to lawyer David Glass, however, there still maybe some trouble with the roman numerals. “In California,” he told PEOPLE, “you can only use the ’26 characters’ of the English language in your baby name. Thus, you can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like ‘O’Connor,’ is acceptable.”

For the time being, Grimes seems pretty confident that this new name will stick.

She also responded to quite a few IG questions today, confirming that X Æ A-Xii “has many” nicknames (you’d hope so) and that she thought Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain On Me” was an “amazing song and video” (just like the rest of us).

In other news, Grimes’ mum went off on Elon on Twitter for “blaring MRA bullshit” just weeks after his child’s birth.