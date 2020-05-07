A family law attorney has stated that California will reject Elon Musk & Grimes’ baby name application for ‘X Æ A-12’.

Speaking with PEOPLE, lawyer David Glass explained that their desired baby name wouldn’t be approved by the state of California, as ‘X Æ A-12’ obviously contains numbers and numerals that fall outside the acceptable 26 English letters of the alphabet. Who’d have thought?

“In California,” he explains, “you can only use the ’26 characters’ of the English language in your baby name. Thus, you can’t have numbers, Roman numerals, accents, umlauts or other symbols or emojis. Although an apostrophe, for a name like ‘O’Connor,’ is acceptable.”

It’ll be rejected, he said, and “they’ll be asked to submit it again.”

“They have an opportunity,” he told the publication, “to appeal the rejection of the birth certificate application but it’s unlikely that it will be granted because, again, California … has been struggling with using symbols.

So there you have it, Elon Musk and Grimes’ dream baby name is not to be. I once floated the idea of ‘Glen’ around, and I’m sticking to it – Glen Musk.

Grimes attempted to explain the meaning of the super normal name…

… but it left everyone feeling a little more perplexed.

That being said, the birth of Elon and Grimes’ first child has given rise to a fucktonne of iconic meme fodder.

Although X Æ A-12 won’t legally be named X Æ A-12, the child will always be known as X Æ A-12 in our hearts.

Image: Getty Images / Frazer Harrison; Twitter @elonmusk