We finally know what Elon Musk and Grimes named their baby in line with California law. It’s not X Æ A-12. It’s unfortunately not Glen.

X AE A-XII Musk. We know this because TMZ obtained a copy of the birth certificate, which was only a matter of time.

Under California Law, birth names must be limited to the English alphabet, which means no numbers or no special signs. Grimes and Elon just made a few little adjustments: Æ became AE, and X-12 became XII. (Guess they couldn’t do X-XII, because that would just look ridiculous.)

Apparently, little X AE A-XII’s parents can’t decide on how to pronounce his name.

“It’s just X, like the letter X. Then A.I. Like how you said the letter A then I,” Grimes wrote on Instagram.

However, Musk told Joe Rogan: “I mean it’s just X, the letter X. And then, the Æ is, like, pronounced ‘Ash’… and then, A-12, A-12 is my contribution.”

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent ????

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️???? metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Musk also revealed that the name was mostly Grimes’ idea, and that “she’s great at names”. An entire set of future school teachers beg to differ, but okay.

Anyway, there you have it. The latest saga of X Æ A-12 / X AE A-12 / X AE XII comes to an end. (At least, until that kid turns 18.) Remember how to both spell and pronounce it, because it’s definitely coming up in pub trivia one of these days.