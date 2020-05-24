Lady Gaga‘s current era is bringing us the chaotic gay energy that we desperately need in pop right now. Gags is serving up sweaty dance floor-ready bangers and flogging off jockstraps and gumboots as official merch, all while creating mythology about the new planet of Chromatica, which exists by necessity because “Earth is cancelled.” It’s complete nonsense, and I’m fully here for it.

Someone needs to maintain good governance on this new world, so cue the United States of Chromatica account, the most delightful and deranged fan Twitter I’ve seen in quite some time. Run by a Gaga enthusiast but not affiliated with her (or so they would have us believe …), the account acts as an official governing body for the planet, and has the final say on who’s in and who’s out.

So who’s in charge of things on Chromatica? Carly Rae Jepsen is the first official Secretary of State (a wise decision), while crime rates on the planet are so low that the entire police force is made up of the group BLACKPINK.

Carly Rae Jepsen is Chromatica’s 1st official Secretary of State. pic.twitter.com/K6N63p1qdk — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 23, 2020

Due to low crime rates, Chromatica has a significantly smaller police force in comparison to other planets. The CPD consists of only 4 women. They go by the name BLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/LlVLC7Sm1M — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

There is, however, a military, and Chromatica jockstraps and thongs are the official uniform:

The Chromatica jockstrap and/or thong are part of the official military uniform. There is no exception. — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

The Cock Destroyers are in charge of the TSA, and will conduct extensive searches at the border, while Princess Peach is Secretary of Transportation:

Cock Destroyers, @more_milf @SophieASlut are Head of TSA at Chromatican International Airport. They have a zero tolerance policy for any paraphernalia entering our borders. All visitors are subject to search upon entry! pic.twitter.com/yvT1h6hZSZ — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 23, 2020

Princess Peach has officially been appointed Secretary of Transportation of The United States of Chromatica pic.twitter.com/1xNU3KSm3X — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 24, 2020

Charli XCX controversially missed out on the Transport position, but was still named President of Agriculture, while noted public speaker Jasmine Masters holds the position of press secretary:

Charli XCX is the President of Agriculture on Chromatica pic.twitter.com/mtyfNCLuHX — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

Jasmine Masters is the Chromatican Press Secretary and addresses the nation on behalf of Lady Gaga pic.twitter.com/j00ewV8P7d — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

Shakira is foreign affairs minister, while Grimes and X Æ A-12 hold classified positions within the government:

Shakira has been appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs on Chromatica pic.twitter.com/qpcbprzIJU — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

Grimes and her child X Æ A-12 hold classified positions and we cannot disclose any more information at this time. Elon Musk has no involvement. — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

In a nod to the almost exclusively homosexual population of Chromatica, speed-walking is mandatory and iced coffee is sold by the gallon:

Speed walking is mandatory — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

Only lesbians are allowed to drive on the planet, while gays are required to use other forms of transportation:

Only lesbians are allowed to operate vehicles on Chromatica. Gays must use public transportation or scooters. — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

Ellen‘s visa application was recently denied, while Jeffree Star and his six Pomeranians were black-listed. RuPaul‘s visa is currently suspended over accusations of fracking:

Ellen Degeneres’s visa application to Chromatica has been denied. — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

Jeffree Star and his 6 Pomeranians have been black-listed — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 23, 2020

After a poll of the citizenry of Chromatica, Lana Del Rey was recently found innocent, but Doja Cat‘s status remains under review:

Lana Del Rey has been found innocent https://t.co/xfIrOzv074 — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 23, 2020

I, for one, pledge allegiance to the United States of Chromatica:

In Gaga We Trust — United States of Chromatica (@ChromaticaGov) May 22, 2020

