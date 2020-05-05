Elon Musk and Grimes‘ otherworldly being arrived on planet Earth today, and, if rumours are true, he has a very common and normal name.

Elon announced the birth of his bébé boy with partner Grimes on Twitter today, sharing a candid father-and-son snap with his followers.

How cute. How very normal. Nothing unusual to see here.

But wait.

After confirming that “mom & baby all good”, the Tesla boss and Soundcloud DJ was asked about the newborn’s name. And, well…

X Æ A-12 Musk.

I’m really pissed, as I, too, had hoped to name my future child X Æ A-12. It was either that or Steve, but I was leaning more towards X Æ A-12, I promise.

READ MORE Tesla Stocks Plummet $14B After Elon Musk’s Recent Twitter Shit-Posting Marathon

Part of me reckons Elon’s just trolling with this one. But on the other hand, it is Elon Musk and Grimes… if any couple were to literally name their child X Æ A-12, it would be them. So at this point, who the fuck knows?

The proud father shared a second snap of his kid, alongside the caption “never too young for some ink”. I guess not.

This is Elon’s 6th child – his first with Grimes.

I guess we shall wait and see if ‘X Æ A-12’ is legit and, if so, how we pronounce it (I’m guessing Glen). In the meantime, stream ‘Don’t Doubt ur Vibe’ for eternal wealth and the eradication of all vibe-doubting.

READ MORE Don't Hate Me, But Elon Musk's New SoundCloud Tune "Don't Doubt Ur Vibe" Low-Key Slaps
Image: Twitter / @elonmusk