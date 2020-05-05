Elon Musk and Grimes‘ otherworldly being arrived on planet Earth today, and, if rumours are true, he has a very common and normal name.

Elon announced the birth of his bébé boy with partner Grimes on Twitter today, sharing a candid father-and-son snap with his followers.

How cute. How very normal. Nothing unusual to see here.

But wait.

After confirming that “mom & baby all good”, the Tesla boss and Soundcloud DJ was asked about the newborn’s name. And, well…

X Æ A-12 Musk — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 5, 2020

X Æ A-12 Musk.

I’m really pissed, as I, too, had hoped to name my future child X Æ A-12. It was either that or Steve, but I was leaning more towards X Æ A-12, I promise.

Part of me reckons Elon’s just trolling with this one. But on the other hand, it is Elon Musk and Grimes… if any couple were to literally name their child X Æ A-12, it would be them. So at this point, who the fuck knows?

Breaking News: Grimes and Elon Musk welcome their first baby! Reporter: So whats it’s name? Grimes:

pic.twitter.com/Fp4DjT4299 — Mikey “The Stan” Sullivan (@Mikey_Sul) May 5, 2020

The proud father shared a second snap of his kid, alongside the caption “never too young for some ink”. I guess not.

This is Elon’s 6th child – his first with Grimes.

I guess we shall wait and see if ‘X Æ A-12’ is legit and, if so, how we pronounce it (I’m guessing Glen). In the meantime, stream ‘Don’t Doubt ur Vibe’ for eternal wealth and the eradication of all vibe-doubting.