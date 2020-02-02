There. I said it. Elon Musk‘s new EDM-heavy Soundcloud bop “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” isn’t half bad. In fact, I can whole-heartedly imagine it being the soundtrack for your 2021 road trip on Mars (ambition is key) or, at the very least, ethereal 3AM background noise at a house party while everyone’s passing the poppers around.

Let’s backtrack for a hot second. Earlier in the week, Elon announced that he’d written a song to be released under “Emo G Records”. Many called bullshit but, at this point, we should know that the Tesla CEO does whatever his damn heart pleases.

Ain’t that right, Daft Musk? Hit it DJ.

The tune itself, which initially dropped on SoundCloud but can now be streamed on Spotify, features Musk’s distorted voice repeating the lyrics : “Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s true / Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s you.” Ugh, we love a good vibe chat. Real powerful shit. I can’t believe Elon invented self-empowerment in 2020. Check it out below.

When he said “don’t doubt your vibe”, I felt that… and subsequently opted to not doubt my vibe.

Some of the internet’s comments on the now-certified other-worldly banger are pretty iconic.

“I bet 20 years from now Elon is gonna be playing this on his Neuralink brain implant while driving a Cybertruck on Mars,” YouTube user Zachariah M. Baird commented.

“First music festival on Mars confirmed: Elon’s World,” added YouTube user Jacob Barilla.

Even Steve Aoki gave his blessing.

Can we collab please. It’s my dream — Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) February 1, 2020

We simply need to see this collab. Watch this space.