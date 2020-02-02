There. I said it. Elon Musk‘s new EDM-heavy Soundcloud bop “Don’t Doubt ur Vibe” isn’t half bad. In fact, I can whole-heartedly imagine it being the soundtrack for your 2021 road trip on Mars (ambition is key) or, at the very least, ethereal 3AM background noise at a house party while everyone’s passing the poppers around.
Let’s backtrack for a hot second. Earlier in the week, Elon announced that he’d written a song to be released under “Emo G Records”. Many called bullshit but, at this point, we should know that the Tesla CEO does whatever his damn heart pleases.
Ain’t that right, Daft Musk? Hit it DJ.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 31, 2020
The tune itself, which initially dropped on SoundCloud but can now be streamed on Spotify, features Musk’s distorted voice repeating the lyrics : “Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s true / Don’t doubt your vibe, because it’s you.” Ugh, we love a good vibe chat. Real powerful shit. I can’t believe Elon invented self-empowerment in 2020. Check it out below.
When he said “don’t doubt your vibe”, I felt that… and subsequently opted to not doubt my vibe.
Some of the internet’s comments on the now-certified other-worldly banger are pretty iconic.
“I bet 20 years from now Elon is gonna be playing this on his Neuralink brain implant while driving a Cybertruck on Mars,” YouTube user Zachariah M. Baird commented.
“First music festival on Mars confirmed: Elon’s World,” added YouTube user Jacob Barilla.
Even Steve Aoki gave his blessing.
Can we collab please. It’s my dream
— Neon Future Aoki (@steveaoki) February 1, 2020
We simply need to see this collab. Watch this space.Image: YouTube / PowerfulJRE; Twitter / @elonmusk