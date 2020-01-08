Well, here we go folks, the first-ish Bun In The Oven has been announced, and it’s one from far left field that’s pretty much blindsided us all. Because it’s Grimes revealing that she’s preganté. With Elon Musk. This is certainly the timeline that we are in now, welcome to the new decade.

Grimes posted a photo to her Instagram today, with a wonderfully-photoshopped feature of a foetus in her stomach. Like, she’s had it done up so it’s like you’re looking through her tummy to the Musk sprog in her uterus.

It’s rather NSFW so a heads up to maybe not scroll down if you’re very much in public – or do, I’m not your mum.

Are you ready?

You sure?

Look I’m making a bit of a buffer here so you’re not just immediately confronted with Grimes’ nipples, ok?

Alright, here we go.

Now obviously that’s not an accurate real-time image of her baby, in utero, looking at its own hands like its already picturing all the power it’ll likely hold as soon as its birthed into this wretched world. I mean, that’s a whole-ass baby and there’s surely no way she’s that pregnant yet, right? Like the bebe would be the size of an apricot or something, surely.

It’s usually at the second trimester that people make the announcement of being supremely up the duff because a lot of the main potentials of losing the baby have passed by then. But also at that time, a baby is like three inches long so…yeah. Not sure why I thought that was important for you to know beyond the fact that unless Elon’s somehow manufactured super spoof that develops at lightning speed, there’s no reasonable way the beb is that big.

I digress, it must also be noted that if this is Elon’s bebby, it’ll be his seventh child, following his first son who died young to SIDS in 2002, then a set of twins and triplets with his first wife, Justine Musk. God, I’m hoping this one’s not a boy, and maybe more some ethereal being who will save us all.

Honestly, I was pretty bloody sceptical when I first saw the post because, I mean, it’s Grimes. I feel like out of anyone who would post an artistic photo of themselves with a baby photoshopped into their guts it would be her because God knows what it could mean.

But then this comment she gave to someone discussing how photoshopping out her nips made it “more feral” has me thinking otherwise.

And at the end of it all, if this is real and happening and absolutely a part of this cursed timeline we are currently in, then it explains why Elon decided to dance (a term I use very loosely here) at the Tesla Model Y launch in China this week.

Do you reckon you can put a baby seat in a Cybertruck?