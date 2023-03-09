Cole Sprouse sat down with Alex Cooper for her Call Her Daddy podcast and has spilt a whole heap of Tetleys, Twinings and all the teas in between on his parents, virginity, sobriety and recent relationship with Lili Reinhart. Strap the fuck in.

Alright, let’s get straight into this.

Starting off, Alex asked Cole if he keeps in touch with any of the old Disney crew from his days on The Suite Life with twin brother Dylan Sprouse. Be still my childhood memories, because apparently not many of the old Disney kids liked Cole very much.

“I was a fucking asshole on Disney. I was a really angry kid. In the most cliche way. I was an atheist at the time and all the kids were Christians,” he said.

“That’s a really annoying kid. That was me. I was poking the bear.”

However, he did say that he saw Miley Cyrus recently and it was a “nice reunion”, which is the wholesome stuff we like to hear.

Next up Cole spoke about his parents. He revealed his father was awarded full custody of Dylan and him when they were kids.

Alex Cooper asked if he has a relationship with his mother today.

“Not at all,” answered Cole.

“In truth, she lost her mind. It was the consequence of some weird alchemy of addiction and mental instability.

“It’s probably the greatest wound in my life. And also the greatest driving force for my continuing in this industry. I miss her, I miss her a lot.”

He also opened up about being sober for just over a year now.

“It’s been really great for me,” Cole said.

“It has allowed me to do the kind of self-work, and the professional work, that has allowed me to really ask myself questions as an adult for the first time in my life.”

The weirdest part of the interview however was definitely the part in which Cole revealed how he lost his virginity at 14.

Apparently, it was while on a family trip to Florida with a girl who was a bit older.

“We went down to the beach. We were on some chaise lounges. I looked at her, finally mustered up enough courage… I looked at her and was like, ‘are you like, DTF?’” he said.

After this, he told Dylan to leave the room so they could get down to business, and when he asked Cole what he was supposed to do he responded with: “I don’t know, go play chess or something.”

Feels like an episode of The Suite Life gone too far, TBH.

The spiciest part of the interview however was when he revealed what happened between him and Riverdale co-star and ex-girlfriend Lili Reinhart.

“It was really hard for both of us, and that’s okay,” he said.

“I think the work thing got difficult because it was hard to suspend all the way we felt about each other and it didn’t afford us the luxury of distance to really overcome that. I know we both did quite a bit of damage to each other.

“I think if I had loved myself a little more, I probably would have left a little earlier. I just felt like I had to take care of a lot of people around me, which was not good for me. I probably should have exercised a bit more selfishness in that situation.”

He then revealed that it was he who made the first step to leave, and that the pair are just good friends now.

“To be honest, when you’re in a relationship for that long, and someone leaves, it’s not a surprise.”

Fans of the Call Her Daddy podcast weren’t exactly in love with the video version of the interview, in which Cole Sprouse smoked a long cigarette inside like some Parisian wanker.

