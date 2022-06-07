Cole Sprouse has woken us the fuck up with a nude pic on his Instagram.

In the pic, the Riverdale star shows off his enlarged rump (and I say enlarged because he’s obviously edited the pic – unless he’s legit got one hell of a behind).

“Good morning to my publicity team,” he captioned the pic.

The Sprouse twins seem to have a penchant for nudes.

Remember that time Cole gave his twin bro Dylan Sprouse a dick diagram for Chrissy and bragged about it on Twitter?

Not only did Cole include a pic of the extremely thoughtful present, but a screenshot of his bro’s less-than-enthused reaction which was more or less ‘what the fuck do I do with this’.

Have a go of it below:

Speaking of full moon, I’m sure the bloke’s just over the moon right now at the news that Riverdale is finally ending.

In a recent interview with GQ, Sprouse shared that after six seasons of the popular series, he and “most” of his castmates were ready to “wrap it up with a bow.”

According to Cole, the cast doesn’t have a lot of input on the show.

“I’m not a creative force behind [Riverdale]. I actually have no creative control,” Cole said in the interview. “We show up, receive the scripts often the day of, and we’re asked to shoot.”

Interestingly, it comes after someone wrote in to Dexumoi claiming that a bunch of The CW’s shows were on the chopping block.

The blind item claimed that writers were instructed to wrap up their upcoming seasons just in case. One of said shows was Riverdale, which was recently renewed (much to the cast’s dismay, according to Cole Sprouse).

But Jughead is officially downing his final milkshake, so Cole is free to take as many rear end pics as he bloody well likes!