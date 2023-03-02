Last night, former Married At First Sight groom Liam Cooper called out an anonymous MAFS bride for their “rude” behaviour during a Sydney WorldPride event and he was not pulling any punches, baby. The MAFS Season Eight groom took to his Instagram Stories to slam a fellow MAFS alum who he came across at the Minus18 Rainbow Formal at the Hilton in Sydney. READ MORE MAFS' Liam Cooper Says Certain Journos Should Be ‘Ashamed’ Of How They’ve Reported On His Sexuality

“You would have to be the rudiest [sic] influencer I have ever met!! And I can not wait to call you out on your high school bullying behaviour!! To think you were on the same show and the rudiest [sic] person I have ever met!!”

But that’s not all. To drive the point home, Liam posted a video with co-star Beth Moore and partner Samuel Levi, where he slammed the mystery influencer even further.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by SO DRAMATIC! (@sodramaticpodcast_)

“Not that she should know who I am at all, but when you’re on the same show as this contestant you would think you would know each other. And this person did, she knew us but she chose to be the rudest c**t I’ve ever met in history,” he explained.



“She was so rude, I’m gobsmacked. And you know what, you got the greatest fucking edit ever because in real life, you’re the rudest fucking c**t ever.”

Naturally, fans erupted into speculation over who this person could be, with the spotlight on former brides Olivia Frazer and Domenica Calarco who were confirmed to be in attendance at the event.



Speaking exclusively to PEDESTRIAN.TV, Liam revealed that the influencer he was referring to was Season Nine golden girl Domenica. According to Liam, it all went down when he and Beth decided to say hello to Season Ten bride Tahnee Cook.



“We wanted to say hello and to check in, as we both know how the show can be. As we were midway through a conversation, a previous member from the show walked up and rudely interrupted us to speak to Tahnee, turning her back on us and pushing us out,” he alleged.

He claims she then “turned to us and gave us a look.”



“She then introduced herself and looked at us like we were a fan. She then turned her back and continued to talk to Tahnee, even though we were mid-conversation with her. We were left standing there in this awkward situation.”

He described the alleged incident as “high school behaviour,” adding that he has “never spoken to her.”