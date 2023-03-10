Married At First Sight 2023 is about to get even more bonkers. Yes, I know we’re all exhausted but we’re nearly at the end of this year’s MAFS journey. This is the home stretch, my friends.



This morning The Daily Mail shared claims that another partner swapping bombshell is about to hit the experiment. But this time, it’s not the contestants going rogue – it’s a task orchestrated by the relationship “experts”. READ MORE Where You Can Find The New MAFS Cast On Socials Because They'd Just Love That, Wouldn't They

Word on the street is they’re encouraged to share a bed, too. Huge if true.



Personally, I’m loving the contradiction between a show that claims it’s trying to help couples find true love and sustain long-term relationships while taking production notes from the early 2000s reality show Wife Swap.



Naturally, not all of the contestants were too jazzed by the idea of a MAFS partner-swap. Especially when they’re paired up with the people that grate on them the most.



Speaking to The Daily Mail, a source claimed that the task was “hell for all involved” and that many of the contestants didn’t think they would benefit from the challenge because they “didn’t see it happening in the outside world.”

Unless they’re planning on consensually chucking some keys in a bowl out in the real world, I’m on their side.



Rumour has it that we’ll see Melinda Willis shack up with walking red flag Harrison Boon, Evelyn Ellis is paired with Duncan James and Alyssa Barmonde is placed with Cameron Woods.



Sources also claim that Layton Mills refused to participate after he found out he was paired up with Bronte Schofield. Yikes.

There’s no word yet on the other contestants matches but I honestly can’t see Ollie Skelton and Tahnee Cook being super chill with doing a switcheroo.



While the MAFS partner swap task sounds like a bit of a reach to create some ~drama~ relationship expert John Aiken said it was purposely created to challenge the couples with situations “they may experience in the real world, but in a very condensed short period of time.”



“Some of them strengthen their bond as a result of these challenges, but other couples start to really come apart, and so how do they navigate that?” he told The Daily Mail.

“We’ve got a couple of key challenges of which I think really test the couples, and really take ’em out of the comfort zone. That’s good because it’s the tenth year and we need our participants to be constantly present and being aware of what’s going on in the experiment. They can’t be complacent.”

I’ll be bringing the popcorn to the couch this week, folks.

Stupidly obsessed with MAFS? Hey, no judgement here. Why not follow our brand new podcast We’ve Done The MAFS HERE and for a weekly dump of MAFS news to your inbox, sign up to our newsletter HERE.