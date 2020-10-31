The Kardashian family love to come through with a group Halloween look – a few years back, Kendall and Kylie Jenner joined their sisters as five Victoria’s Secret angels, in an insanely elaborate homage to the lingerie brand.

This year, the pair got a little nostalgic, recreating an iconic childhood look and giving it a noticeable update. Kylie posted the side-by-side comparison on her Instagram stories, captioned “mood tonight”, and you can see for yourself below:

Kylie Jenner and Kendall recreate hilarious Halloween photo from their childhood. ???? pic.twitter.com/W4gw6L2GW9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 31, 2020

This was one of several Halloween looks this year for the social media-loving sisters. Kendall dressed as Pamela Anderson in the ’90s action movie Barb Wire and also got a message in there about the importance of voting, which is nice:

Kylie, meanwhile, had all her friends dress as Power Rangers, and she of course snagged the coveted Red Ranger for herself:

It seems like they had fun:

This would not be a Kardashian-adjacent celebration without a little controversy, and this year, Kylie is making headlines. There are reports that she’s off to a large, private Halloween bash, with a guest list of 100, “not including plus ones.”

Under normal circumstances, this wouldn’t even be a thing, but in the middle of a pandemic, with thousands of daily COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles (and sister Kim catching heat for hosting a big party of her own), the move has raised a few eyebrows.