In a recent video with makeup artist James Charles, Kylie Jenner has opened up about how the world views her online personality versus how she really is, in a very candid moment that makes us question if we even know anything about her.

Making her second yearly appearance on Charles’ YouTube channel to get her Halloween makeup done, Jenner discussed babies, being an online personality and her secret plans to knock her Halloween costume out of the park this year.

Within the video, she comments about hiding her “true personality”, and how it’s been “very sad” having to put up a character to protect herself.

You can peep the vid below, with the conversation around personality starting at five minutes in.

In the video, Charles brings up the conversation about Jenner’s personality by bringing up how funny she is IRL, and also how much of the ‘real’ her we got to see on her old Vines and early Instagram days.

“I think that I showed my true personality for so long ago on Vine and when I first started Instagram,” she says.

“But as I got bigger and bigger, I realized… when people used to say really mean things about how I really am, my personality and what I love the most about myself, it would hurt me more than almost playing a character and not showing people everything.”

“So I started doing a little less. Which is sad, it makes me sad. I want to start doing more things.”

Ouch. Basically, Jenner learnt from a verrrrry young age that if she was the real her online, she wouldn’t fit in, thus we have the character we know today as Kylie Jenner.

Charles then complimented how every time she walks into the room everyone is always full of laughs because of her beautiful and quippy personality, which brought out an even more vulnerable moment from Jenner.

“You saying that… that’s a bigger compliment to me. But it’s something that is so sacred.”

Ultimately it’s a super cute little video that showcases the duo has, which makes a lot of sense when you remember that Charles is only 21 and Jenner is only 23.

I guess they just have a lot to bond over like being young, having massive make-up empires under their belts, and having a whole lot of money.

Honestly, we respect the vulnerability. Now we just have to wonder, who tf is the real Kylie?