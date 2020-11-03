Once upon a time, Miley Cyrus was entangled in many a beef. From rumoured tension with Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment to the “Miley, what’s good?” incident with Nicki Minaj, drama seemed to follow her wherever she went.

But nowadays, your girl ain’t got time for drama, and if you try to stir up shit in public, she’ll be quick to shut it down.

The singer has responded to a viral tweet featuring screenshots showing that she does not follow Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, The Weeknd and Saweetie on Instagram.

What do those four famous folk have in common, you ask? (Obvs aside from the Jenner sisters)

Well, they were all in attendance at Kendall Jenner’s birthday party / Halloween bash over the weekend, where COVID rules were abandoned in the name of partying.

“Miley Cyrus unfollowed everyone that was partying last night omg,” the tweet read.

Cyrus wasn’t having a bar of this shade, however, and responded to the post, writing: “Never. Followed. Any. Of. Them. To. Begin. With. Let’s stop talkin’ ’bout who I follow on the damn ‘gram and talk about VOTING! 1 day to go.”

Check out the full interaction below, as shared by celebrity spotting Insta, Comments By Celebs.

Kendall Jenner and the aforementioned celebs were accompanied by Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, Winnie Harlow, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Jaden Smith and a bunch of other famous names who descended on 1 Hotel in West Hollywood to celebrate Kenny’s bday (plus the spooky season).

A video shared by Kendall’s younger sis Kylie has gotten the fam in quite a bit of strife as it shows Kendall blowing out the candles on a cake, which is not very COVID safe at all, now is it?

Punters have taken to social media to call Kendall Jenner out, which isn’t a great look as it went down just one week after the backlash over Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday island party.

Then, earlier this morning, momager Kris Jenner defended Kendall Jenner by claiming that each member had undergone not one, but TWO COVID tests prior to entering the event.

Yeah that’s great and all, but it doesn’t excuse the spitting on the cake that everyone was probs gonna eat.

Yuck. Yuck. Yuck.