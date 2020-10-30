Khloé Kardashian has attempted to do damage control after the family found themselves in hot water over Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday and it… did not go well.

ICYMI: Kim arranged for the entire Kardashian clan to jet off to a private island, despite, y’know, the PANDEMIC, and people are howling at the fucking privilege.

“40 and feeling so humbled and blessed,” she tweeted.

“There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter.”

“After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she added.

40 and feeling so humbled and blessed. There is not a single day that I take for granted, especially during these times when we are all reminded of the things that truly matter. pic.twitter.com/p98SN0RDZD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 27, 2020

Now, younger sis Khloé Kardashian has defended her sister against the backlash during her appearance on *checks notes* The Ellen Show, of all places.

When asked about the shitshow by Ellen DeGeneres, queen of shitshows, Khlo responded, “I did hear people were upset that we went out of town.”

“This year is a frustrating year — I get it. I think there are so many frustrations going on for everybody, but also it’s her 40th and this is something that she really wanted to do. For us, it was such a nice thing.”

Khloé Kardashian also discussed the health measures put in place before the fam travelled to the remote island.

“Being there with all the precautions that we took … and how grateful everyone was for the tourism aspect of it,” she said. “So many people said that we were their first party of guests that they’ve had in months, and what it’s done for them to be able to pay their bills or to be able to do stuff for their family, just hearing those messages when we were there, we felt really good and we felt so safe.

“We did it in the safest way I could imagine someone doing it.”

“It was such a beautiful experience and I want Kim to focus on how beautiful it was and what she did for everybody,” Khloé added. “I don’t want that to overshadow all the greatness that happened.”

Punters on Twitter weren’t having her shoddy attempt at clearing up the drama and she’s copping an absolute hiding:

Khloe, full stop! The fact that you’re discussing this with *Ellen* shows the extent of how much you don’t get it. https://t.co/2VVM5GGaBG — Kiwi Kush ???????????? (@kiwi87733) October 29, 2020

Imagine being Khloe kardashian and thinking if you go on the ELLEN show you, a WEALTHY person, can successfully defend another WEALTHY person and we’ll care? — Joy “David ????S.???? Pumpkins” Ferguson (@joylizferg) October 29, 2020

Khloe going on Ellen to defend her family's right to rent a private island to celebrate a birthday party during a pandemic. Of course! — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) October 29, 2020

In the same interview, Khloé Kardashian also discussed being diagnosed with COVID earlier this year.

“I just was quarantined in my room for about 16 days. We had to wait until I had negative test results for me to leave,” she recalled.

“And that was the hardest part. I don’t care how beautiful the place you have [is], being taken away from your child for that long — because I couldn’t be around my daughter — that was the most heart-wrenching thing.”

