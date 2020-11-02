If, like me, you’ve spent your Monday perusing through social media, checking out what the celebs got up to for Halloween over the weekend, you’ll be well aware that Kendall Jenner celebrated her birthday.

Although Jenner actually turns 25 on November 3rd, she decided to combine her birthday festivities with the spooky season (classic Scorpio move).

The guest list ranged from fam members, like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick, to her famous mates, including Winnie Harlow, Justin and Hailey Bieber, The Weeknd, Jaden Smith and rapper Saweetie.

Sources have told E! that Kendall Jenner held the shindig at 1 Hotel in West Hollywood, California. It was also reported that there were 50+ people in attendance, one of which shared a sneaky lil tidbit about the event on social media.

Celebrity photographer Emanuele D’Angelo shared a photo to his Instagram of a notice that was plastered across the event, asking partygoers to refrain from sharing photos on social media (a rule that the photog obvs ignored, much to our delight).

“NO SOCIAL MEDIA,” the card reads in spooky font. “Take all of the photos you want, but please do not post on social media of any kind.”

Credit: Instagram.

Hm, well that’s a strange request from a family who literally rose to fame via social media and obsessively ‘gram and tweet snaps of their lavish events and outfits, right?

Well, maybe they didn’t want folks posting pics from within the event ‘cos they knew they were going to blatantly break COVID-safe protocol on the night.

As you’ll notice from the pics shared by attending celebs, almost no one wore a mask to the event, including birthday girl Kendall Jenner.

Meanwhile, a video shared by Kendall’s younger sis Kylie (who also ignored the no social media rule) shows Kendall blowing out the candles on a cake, which is the absolute opposite of being COVID-safe.

Punters have taken to social media to call the fam out, which isn’t a great look as it went down just one week after the backlash over Kim Kardashian’s 40th birthday island party.

Ok Kendall Jenner blowing out candles as a masked waiter holds her cake and tries to move out of the way was actually the scariest thing I saw on Halloween pic.twitter.com/o46ri7TJ9W — Nicholindz Cage (@lolzlindz) November 1, 2020

blowing … on a cake…… during a pandemic ……. as the waiter holds it …… how are they so clueless? That’s not even the right word. But STILL — ⚡️Matty Marz⚡️ (@iammattymarz) November 2, 2020

After 2 weeks of multiple health screens and asking everyone to quarantine, I surprised my closest inner circle with a trip to a private island where we could pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time 2.0 pic.twitter.com/PpIKZoV1t4 — ????????????????????????????. (@makespacenow) November 2, 2020

This! And why is she allowed to have a party, when here in CA kids aren’t allowed to trick or treat because of Covid?? @GavinNewsom will @KendallJenner be fined for violating COVID guidelines? That’s a large gathering. — steph (@hiistepph) November 1, 2020

A coupla Twitter users also pointed out that the poor waiter is in the firing line of Kenny’s blowing (read: spitting).

Gross.

I feel so bad for the servers catering this superspreader party — lars von trash (@PosiCoreLaurie) November 1, 2020

The waiter pic.twitter.com/VGyfbKeroU — We Are No. 7 ???? (@FactsMatterNow) November 2, 2020

Eternally SMDH at this family.