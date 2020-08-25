Thanks for signing up!

In a bit of a yikey-yikes, a bunch of Hollywood big names have ignored their state’s coronavirus regulations to go to a party.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner were snapped arriving at a house party hosted by Justin and Hailey Bieber at their Beverly Hills home on Monday.

Hailey had thrown a party for their mate Justine Skye‘s 25th birthday.

California’s public health directives prohibit social gatherings that bring together people from multiple households at the same time for a shared group experience in a single room, or other indoor or outdoor spaces.

The only exceptions to this rule are gatherings for faith-based services, cultural ceremonies, and protests.

Skye, a muso, posted pictures from the party on her Instagram story. And, probably reading the room, made sure to highlight that the event was just a “perfect small gathering” of her closest friends.

Never mind the actual restrictions.

Instagram / @justineskye

While neither Jenner sister posted pictures from the party to their social media accounts, Kylie did share some selfies ahead of it.

Instagram / @kyliejenner

Other guests included Jaden Smith and Winnie Harlow, who at the very least wore a mask when she made her way inside the property.

The same can’t be said for Kendall and Kylie, who were pictured sans mask outside the mansion.

Wearing a mask outside your home is required statewide in California.

The Daily Mail got its hands on the pictures, which you can find here.

READ MORE Kylie Jenner Says That Viral Instagram Post Featuring Racist Language Was Photoshopped

Earlier this month, Los Angeles mayor Eric Garcetti cut the power at the house of TikTok stars Bryce Hall, Noah Beck, and Blake Gray after they refused to stop partying during the coronavirus crisis.

“Despite several warnings, this house has turned into a nightclub in the hills, hosting large gatherings in flagrant violation of our public health orders,” Garcetti said in a statement.

“The city has now disconnected utilities at this home to stop these parties that endanger our community.”

Today I authorized the City to disconnect utility service at a house in the Hollywood Hills to stop the large parties held there in flagrant violation of our public health orders. Parties like these can quickly and easily spread the virus and put our communities at risk. — MayorOfLA (@MayorOfLA) August 19, 2020

Just this month, the Jenner sisters copped flack on the socials for travelling to the Turks and Caicos Island to celebrate Kylie’s birthday.

There are currently no travel restrictions in California, but the state has only encouraged travel for urgent matters or work.