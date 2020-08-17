Thanks for signing up!

Kylie Jenner has been forced to defend herself after a photoshopped screenshot of an Instagram post bearing racist language went viral.

Taking to her Instagram Story, Jenner shared the fake screenshot of her post, bearing the caption: “Brown skinned girl.”

“Here’s the fake version that everyone believed,” she wrote. “Saw online someone photoshopped this photo I posted to change my caption from ‘brown eyed girl’ to ‘brown skinned girl.’ I never said this.”

Credit: Instagram / Kylie Jenner.

“My caption was then changed to brown eyed girl’ a few minutes later and that is all,” she added.

She then scared the following screenshot of a fan interaction: