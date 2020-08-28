Momager Kris Jenner is officially trying to trademark “you’re doing amazing sweetie” and honestly, I love this for her.

According to Page Six, Jenner filed a trademark request for the iconic catchphrase on August 20, so it could be only a matter of moments before only the Kar-Jenners will be able to do amazing.

The 64-year-old reality TV star and momager debuted the catchphrase over a decade ago in a 2007 episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, and has been generously letting us use those words for free ever since.

But if the trademark application is approved, Jenner will be the only one allowed to sell clothing items, accessories, homewares, cosmetics and other items with the iconic phrase. You simply must admire the hustle.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen the Kardashian-Jenners attempt to capitalise on their vocab either, with Kylie famously trying to trademark her own name back in 2017, only to be shut down by our QUEEN Kylie Minogue. Not to mention the fact that Kris already has the rights to the phrase “momager”.

Love them or hate them, you have to admit the family knows how to do business.

Anyways, in honour of the momager to the stars, let’s reminisce the iconic birthday video that also deserves its own trademark.