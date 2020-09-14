PEDESTRIAN.TV and hayu have partnered up to celebrate 18 seasons worth of Kardashian-related goss to devour.

There are few words that truly sum up the hurricane-like force that is Kris Jenner.

Trailblazer, workaholic and, of course, icon all come to mind when reflecting on the legacy of the almighty Momager.

Over the course of Keeping Up With The Kardashians' whopping 18 complete seasons, Kris has led the fam through countless Twitter-beefs, divorces, media-storms and sibling scuffles.

There aren’t many things more searingly true in this life than the fact that the devil works hard, but Kris Jenner, in fact, works harder.

We’ve taken a look back on some of Kris Jenner’s most impeccable Momager moments to inspire you to continue to thrive and reach whatever goal you may have.

That Time Kim Tried To Fire Her

It’s easy to forget Kimmy K was once an aspiring LA socialite best known for being Paris Hilton‘s personal closet organiser.

Back in Season 1, Kris was working her finger to the bone to get Kim booked on every red carpet, cameo spot and talk show imaginable. However, a young Kim simply had enough of her Momager’s persistent antics and began to look elsewhere for a manager.

Kris’ reaction to the news sears with pure mum-esque disappointment (and total chaos, as always). It was the first of many instances we were shown that discounting Kris’ efforts was going to land you in the dog house.

Seriously, we should all aim to have that level of pride in our work.

When She Went Full ‘Regina George’s Mum’ At Kendall’s First Victoria’s Secret Show

The parallels between Regina George‘s mum and KJ had been made for years, and the IRL manifestation of this prophecy finally occurred at Kendall‘s first ever Victoria’s Secret show back in 2018.

Kris sat front row, beaming with total Momager pride as she shot classic IG story content – seriously, it’s beautiful to witness.

Not long after, Kris actually went on to pay homage to the role in Ariana Grande‘s thank u, next music video and absolutely slayed the role, simply because there is a business opportunity to be found in everything.

When Kylie Dethroned Kim As Favourite Child

There’s no denying Kim held the throne as Kris’ golden child for a good chunk of the family’s prominence. However, as Kylie‘s (supposedly billion dollar) brand empire began to expand, Kris’ attention shifted majorly to the youngest Kar-J.

Kris noted that Kylie was the nicest to her, bought her surprise gifts and simply showcased the most gratitude for her efforts and time.

See, it’s not that hard to win her over.

When She Rightfully Put Her Kids Back In Their Place

All parents are assigned with the role of giving their kids a heft dose of reality when needed.

For Kris Jenner, this task has proven to be extremely difficult at times, given the wild lives her kids lead.

Back in Season 12, after having had enough of the gals’ continual judgement and misbehaviour, she completely unleashed on them over dinner and delivered a much-needed serving of humility.

She absolutely gave it to Kim over that 72-day marriage and reminded them all of the hard work she does for ’em, which is totally fair.

Khloe’s Infamous Ride To Jail

I personally don’t believe there’s a scene in all 18 Seasons of KUWTK that has produced more world-beating quotes than this 2:43 nugget of gold.

Although it was Khloe’s time to shine (by going to jail), Kris managed to eclipse the entire situation with the GOAT line, “Stop taking selfies your sister is going to jail.”

She went peak-mum, suggesting that the pack make a pit-stop at IHOP before court, because there’s simply no conquering the world on an empty stomach.

Her Entire Relationship With Scott

Although Scott was never ~technically~ her son-in-law, their whole dynamic has played out that way on steroids.

Her incessant need to remind Scott of his place in the fam absolutely screams over-protective mother-in-law. However, unlike most parents, Kris had an entire entertainment empire to upkeep so there was extra pressure in handling Scott’s bad-boy behaviour.

When She Got Overly Competitive In A Tennis Match

We know that Kris puts 100% effort into everything, it’s one of the reasons we adore (and meme) the living daylights out of her.

Unfortunately for her daughters, this level of enthusiasm isn’t always appreciated – especially when she’s grunting during a friendly tennis match.

That Time She Impersonated Khloe

In Season 17, the gang decided to take on impersonating each other as a lighthearted gag.

Unsurprisingly, madame Kris completely obliterated the role of Khloe, and absolutely rocked a long bleach-blonde wig in the process.

Kim’s Playboy Photoshoot

And last, but very not least, we have the moment that probably catapulted her to the heights of notoriety she has accumulated today.

The quote, “You’re doing amazing sweetie” bears so much heft in the cultural lexicon.

It’s a short, simple pearl of wisdom that acts as a reminder that no matter what, if you’re doing you, you’re probably killing it.

Relive it, for your own good, please.

