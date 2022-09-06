Kim Kardashian has gone and gotten her whole ass out for a magazine cover once again and it’s broken the internet. AGAIN.

Well not really, a whole ass on a magazine cover isn’t quite as shocking as it was in 2014, but it’s certainly got plenty of eyeballs on it, let me tell you.

The reality star graces the cover of the new Interview Magazine for its American Dream Issue so fittingly she posed in front of an American flag with blonde hair, bleached eyebrows, a denim jacket and a jockstrap.

Feast your eyes:

Interview Magazine 🇺🇸 September 2022: American Dream Issue ✨ pic.twitter.com/lxa1fMCD12 — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) September 6, 2022

In the ensuing interview, Kardashian praised the stylist’s choice to pop her in a jockstrap.

“I loved it,” she told the mag.

“The team was like, ‘No jockstrap.’ And I’m like, ‘Come on. This is what I do.’ I do best when I’m ignoring them and doing what I want. So, I’m glad we did it.”

She went on to discuss her decision to go blonde.

“I do think blondes have more fun,” she said. “I just feel different.”

She also boasted about her style prowess and the risks she’s taken in fashion.

“I trust myself in the sense of, I know what looks good, and I know what makes me feel really uncomfortable,” she said.

“But, every once in a while, someone will be like, ‘Trust me. This looks good’.”

Head on over to Interview to have a read of her interview and suss the full photoshoot.