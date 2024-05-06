Kim Kardashian Was Showered With Boos At Tom Brady’s Roast & It Was Truly A Brutal Watch

Can someone please check if there was a shift in the universe? ‘Cos reality TV star and Instagram IT Girl Kim Kardashian was brutally booed at Tom Brady‘s Netflix Roast and it was an extremely hard watch!

I’m just gonna say it — I am not the biggest KarJenner enthusiast, but I must admit it’s undeniable that the famous family have a chokehold on society.

However, on Saturday night, it seemed like the Kardashian empire saw a crack after Kim was booed during her stint at Tom Brady’s roast.

Could it be that everyone is over the Kardashians? Is it some kind of Taylor Swift witchcraft? Who knows, but I will say it was bloody bonkers.

Here’s a quickie tea spill on what happened to Kim Kardashian at the Tom Brady Netflix Roast.

When the SKIMS founder took to the stage, she was immediately met with cheers. But slowly, boos from the audience began to take over the venue’s atmosphere.

Kim attempted to begin her roast — which kicked off with a joke towards comedian Kevin Hart — however, she had to stop mid-gag due to the overwhelming amount of boos she was getting.

“I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” Kim began before she stopped and said “alright, alright, alright” to the booing crowd, hoping to settle them down.

Should’ve pulled the famous “uh boys in the back” line, amirite?

Again, I’m not the biggest KarJenner fan, and this gave me second-hand embarrassment, but I feel bad for Kim standing there.

Like, that was bloody brutal. I wouldn’t even know how to recover. I mean, I guess she could run away from her problems by catching a private jet to the Bahamas because she’s super-rich, but the boos were too much!!!

I’d probs hear that shit in my sleep or every time I close my eyes in the shower to shampoo my hair.

Kris Jenner pls save ur daughter (Image source: Netflix)

Thankfully, Kevin Hart stepped in to help settle the crowd so that Kim could kick off with her jokes.

Footage of Kimmy’s gig at the roast soon reached the internet, and many folks hopped onto X (formerly Twitter) to share their two cents on the bonkers moment.

As mentioned previously, Hart was able to step in and help settle down the crowd so the reality TV star could continue with her jokes.

During her run on the roast podium, Kim poked fun at the dating rumours between her and Brady, joking that she’d “just release a tape” to confirm their relationship.

She continued to roast Brady, saying that their relationship would “never work out” as he reminded her of Caitlin Jenner.

(Image source: by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

“Part of me thinks you would want to [date] me just to try my clothes on,” Kim joked.

“I know the transition from the NFL must have been really hard. But I think my stepdad is a great example for you. She’s one of the best athletes in the world who proved you can do anything in this next chapter of your life.

“You can become a commentator or a far-right-wing Republican or even a strong confident woman.”

She finished off her Brady drag with a nod to her late father Robert Kardashian — who famously defended O.J. Simpson during his criminal trial — saying: “Honestly, it’s hard for me to watch people roast you. But I think enough of my family members have helped defend former football players.”

Look, that last one was kinda funny, but I think Kim got the short end of the stick when it came to this roast.

The roast wasn’t even about her but the reaction from the crowd was pretty cooked! Ye-ouch!

Image source: Netflix