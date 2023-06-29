Kelly Clarkson Wholesomely Drags ‘Hateful’ Talk Show Guests During An Aussie Radio Interview

American Idol superstar turned television host Kelly Clarkson has dragged rude talk show guests during an interview on an Aussie radio show.

On Thursday, the “Breakaway” singer joined NOVA FM’s Smallzy’s Surgery, where she spilled some tea about rude guests on her booming talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show.

In the interview’s final minutes, Smallzy asked Clarkson if she came across guests she “[wishes she] never met”, and the talk show host revealed that she has, but she was mostly “bummed” out by guests who were terrible to her team.

Clarkson said: “There was … here’s the thing I think people should really consider is, it’s not so much how they act in front of me. It’s that I love my team. And my team talks to me and like it’s how people act around people that aren’t in the limelight or can’t do anything for them.

“It’s how they treat people that really can really bum me out. And it bums me out, not only for the people they were disrespectful to or rude [to], it bums me out for them. Because I’m like, you’re missing an opportunity in life to be like a better version of yourself.

“Like, why be so hateful or like mean or cruel?”

Of course, Clarkson did not drop any names during her tea spill. TBH, this is probably one of the most graceful, kindest ways goss has ever been shared. Like, ever.

Also, The Kelly Clarkson Show has seen a wide variety of guests, including comedians, actors, bands and more. So these rude guests could be anyone!

Earlier this year, The Kelly Clarkson Show was embroiled in controversy after several current and former staff members alleged the show was a “toxic” work environment.

One said Clarkson herself was “fantastic”, but the producers behind the scenes made their lives “hell”, per Rolling Stone.

After the allegations surfaced, the singer released a statement on Instagram, saying that she has “always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment.”

“There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated,” the singer wrote.

The Kelly Clarkson Show began in 2019 and has since produced almost 700 episodes. The show is jam-packed with wholesome moments, celebrity interviews, musical guests and games.