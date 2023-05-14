Kelly Clarkson has responded to allegations made by staff at The Kelly Clarkson Show that it is a “toxic” work environment where they are being “overworked” and “underpaid”.

The singer took to Instagram on Saturday to answer criticisms first made in a Rolling Stone article earlier in the week. The article compiled accounts of 11 current and former staff who discussed their largely negative experiences working on the show.

One described their time on the production team as “traumatising to their mental health” while another said Clarkson herself was “fantastic” but some of the producers had made their lives “hell”.

“In my 20 years in the entertainment industry, I’ve always led with my heart and what I believed to be right,” Clarkson began her statement.

“To find out that anyone is feeling unheard and or disrespected on this show is unacceptable.

“I have always been, and will continue to be, committed to creating and maintaining a safe and healthy environment.

“As we prepare for a move to the East Coast, I am more committed than ever to ensuring that not only our team that is moving, but also our new team in NY, is comprised of the best and kindest in the business.

“Part of that build will include leadership training for all of the senior staff, including myself.

“There is always room to grow and ensure we are all being/becoming the best version of ourselves in any business. Especially when it comes to leadership, to ensure that any notion of toxicity is eradicated.”

Since the Rolling Stone article was published, a member of the current production crew told Variety that the piece was not reflective of the approximately 200 workers who contribute to running the show.

The source also said that when the US writers’ strike began earlier in May, Clarkson said she would cover the workers’ pay out of her own pocket.

The Kelly Clarkson Show has been airing since 2019 and has since pumped out nearly 700 episodes.