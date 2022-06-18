There are few babies more iconic than Kath & Kim’s Epponnee-Rae Craig, the beloved daughter of Kim and Brett.

Or, if you’re using her formal name, it’s Epponnee-Raelene Kathleen Darlene Charlene Craig.

Now the actress behind Epponnee-Rae has spoken about her time on the show and what she remembers. In fairness it wasn’t much much because… she was a literal baby.

Zara Harrington is now 18, how time flies. She chatted to 9Honey about being on the show.

She was three months old when she was cast on the show for its third season. Obviously it isn’t something she remembers in great detail but she reckons watching the show triggers some latent mems.

“It kind of bring back some memories,” Zara told 9Honey.

“Not everything, but I do remember doing Christmas scenes and after seeing photos, I can remember.”

How fucking epic to have your earliest memories be starring in Kath & Kim?

It turns out Zara was cast as Epponnee-Rae thanks to a lucky connection. Her mum went to her pal’s baby shower. And the pal in question was the aunt of the baby who played Epponnee-Rae in season two of Kath & Kim.

That wee bub had grown a bit too much to continue passing as a newborn.

Zara’s mum auditioned her for the role, as literally any mum would do in that situation.

“Luckily, I met the criteria they were looking for – the right eye colour, dark hair and olive skin,” she said.

“So my mum had a little photoshoot and sent them to Gina [Riley] and Jane [Turner] and they were impressed.”

Apparently, the pair thought she’d be the “perfect” bub to play Epponee-Rae. What a compliment.

Her parents didn’t tell her about her starring role in the beloved sitcom for a solid few years.

Look, what a fucking great never have I ever slash two truths and a lie fact this is. I mean, literally playing the same character as Kylie Minogue? That’s next-level iconic.

To cap off the interview, Zara flagged her interest in being part of a reboot.

“I’d be so eager to do a reboot of the show, I think that would be really cool.”

Make it happen. Ploiz.