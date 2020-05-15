In news that surprises no one, apparently Kanye West is an absolute DEMON to work for.

His former bodyguard has come out, all guns blazing, describing the rapper as one of his “least favourite people” to work with.

Celebrity bodyguard and former NYPD cop Steve Stanulis opened up about working with West on the podcast “Hollywood Raw” with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn.

The bodyguard claims that West had a meltdown on the first day they met, ranting over the fact Stanulis didn’t know which button to press in the elevator of a studio where he was making clothes for his fashion line.

He claims Kanye said, “So you mean you didn’t call ahead to find out where I’m supposed to be going?”

Stanulis said he hit back, saying: “I said ‘bro, we can do this one of three ways. One, you could tell me what button to press, and now I’ll know. Two, you could press the button, and I’ll see which one you pressing and then I’ll know. Or three, you can sit in here all day and tell me how important your time is and we are not going to go anywhere’.”

“It happened on numerous occasions, I would give him the one, two, three, and he would always go for the first option,” Stanulis said.

Another anecdote Stanulis alleged was that West once walked down the West Side Highway in New York State on his own after having an argument with someone.

He also alleges that West had a rule of making the security professional always be “10 paces behind him on a city street” making it difficult Stanulis to do his job when civilians would approach the rapper.

Stanulis recalled a time that he almost came to blows with an Italian dignitary’s security team when a tipsy Kanye strolled into the wrong hotel room.

“We were coming home late from the studio and he was a little intoxicated,” Stanulis claimed, adding West was staying at the Waldorf. “He couldn’t find his room.”

West got confused and went to a room where an Italian dignitary was staying, Stanulis claimed, adding that the other guest’s “bodyguards, private security stand up. They didn’t know who [West] was. There was a language barrier. It was like a Mexican standoff.”

Waldorf security was then called to direct West back to his own suite, according to Page Six.

“Kanye has ridiculous rules,” Stanulis claimed.

But while Kanye is apparently the “neediest, moodiest and worst tipper” he’s ever worked for, he claimed he’s also the most hardworking, so at least there’s that.