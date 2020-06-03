Last month, the former bodyguard of rapper Kanye West gave a tell-all interview where he revealed some wild tea about the Trump-loving rapper.

Describing West as one of his “least favourite people” to work with, the celebrity bodyguard divulged a bunch of batshit yarns from his time working with the famous fam, from beef over pushing an elevator button to that time he drunkenly stumbled into someone’s hotel room.

Read the full stories shared on the podcast “Hollywood Raw” with Dax Holt and Adam Glyn here.

Now, Kanye and his missus Kim Kardashian have threatened to sue the bloke for all he’s worth if he spills another word about them.

According to TMZ, the power couple have fired off a cease and desist letter to the bodyguard, Steve Stanulis, stating that he’ll be slapped with a $15.3 million (US $10 million) lawsuit if he shares any more information, which leads me to believe that the messed up stories must’ve had some truth to them.

It’s not the first time Stanulis has been called out by his former employers for blabbing about them. In May 2016, Kanye West reportedly asked him to make a public apology for talking about them.

Stanulis’ publicist Zack Teperman told the Mirror: “It is unfortunate that this private matter between all parties has gotten out, however, no breach of any confidentiality agreement was done. My client went on a podcast to promote his new film 5th Borough that is set to come out June 3rd and old stories that were already out there were brought up.

“For Kanye and Kim’s counsel to send out anything threatening towards my client is unwarranted.”