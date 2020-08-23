If you’re bored shitless watching Locky Gilbert’s season of The Bachelor, it’s probably because he was reportedly Network 10’s THIRD choice. But get the kettle ready because somebody just spilled the tea on producers’ plan A & B Bachies and hoo boy, we nearly had another footy player.

We’ve known for a while now that Locky wasn’t the first choice, but now we’ve been served some piping hot tea about who the original choices were and why they eventually, well, weren’t.

According to So Dramatic! the original 2020 Bachelor was Jett Kenny. If, like me, you’ve got no bloody idea who that is, he’s a model, television personality and ironman who recently appeared on Dancing With The Stars. But as luck would have it (for him, not the show), he ended up falling for his DWTS partner Lily Cornish, and therefore didn’t want to be The Bachelor anymore. You know, because he already found love without it being attached to a reality TV contract.

Kenny was reportedly offered a two-part deal to appear on both Dancing With The Stars and The Bachelor, which seems like a recipe for disaster considering how many DWTS contestants fall in love with their partners.

One unnamed current contestant even went so far as to tell So Dramatic! that Jett “would’ve been a full dish in comparison to Locky.”

After Jett found his happily ever after without producers, the show reportedly signed Richmond football player Alex Rance.

The AFL player and divorcee reportedly got so far into the process that this season’s girl were allegedly chosen for him, not Locky Gilbert.

According to So Dramatic! a designer on set allegedly confirmed his almost-appearance to the contestants, claiming he fitted Rance for his Bachie suit before it all fell apart.

Obviously, Network 10 is yet to confirm or deny the rumours, but the resemblance between Gilbert and Rance is pretty uncanny. They’re both tall, dark and handsome, so it’s easy to see why producers might’ve opted for Locky as a replacement Bachie.