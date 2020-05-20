Fans are legit concerned for Jennifer Lopez’s safety after spotting a man hiding in the background of her latest Instagram selfie.

Have a peek at the below pic and see if you can spot him:

No luck? Lemme narrow it down for ya.

*screams, both internally and externally*

Following mass panic from the internet, an E! News source finally settled the mystery, pointing out that the man looks a helluva lot like her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

“Their office is attached to a gym and is separated by curtains from their office space,” the source explained. “When they are doing a Zoom, they project it onto a big screen.”

“If you look closely, you can see Alex’s arm in a navy blue shirt. He’s sitting in front of their desk, with the big screen on it, so the image of the person you’re seeing is who is on his Zoom call,” the source added. “That man was covering his mouth with his hand.”

Let’s hope that’s legit. I still think someone should check on her!