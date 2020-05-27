A little while ago, fans of Jennifer Lopez were thrown into a flurry when they noticed a random man – like an actual human man – creeping in the background of one of her Instagram pics.

If you’ve yet to see the aforementioned picture, have at it.

J.Lo? Stunning. Man in the background? Terrifying. And what makes it worse is the hand over his mouth. Do you see him?

Right here.

I hate it.

The whole cursed business garnered quite a lot of attention on social media, which led to a recent (virtual) appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“That was a Zoom!” Lopez explained. “So where we have the Zoom set up [is] right by our garage.” J.Lo doesn’t have a formal gym in her house, so she uses her garage as a workout area. She also has a wall of mirrors in there for her dance rehearsals. It’s how the gym selfie came to be.

“I don’t know what he was doing,” J.Lo said in response to the man’s hand over his mouth. “Sneezing or coughing.”

So who was he? A lot of people thought the mystery man was Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez – otherwise known as A-Rod – but this turned out to be incorrect.

The mystery man was a real estate agent. That’s it. A-Rod had been chatting to him on Zoom when J.Lo took the selfie. If you zoom in closely, you can see A-Rod’s arm in a navy blue shirt.

And that’s that.

If you want to hear it for yourself, this bit of the interview begins around the 6-minute and 35-second mark.

Look, if you ask me: J.Lo absolutely lives in that humongous house from Parasite and the man on the “Zoom call” lives in her basement’s basement. End of story.

Will I ever stop thinking about the man in the background? Probably not. Blame iso.